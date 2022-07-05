Crime
PETA awards animal-themed vegan donuts to BKK customs staff
PETA Asia, the regional arm of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has delivered dozens of wildlife-themed vegan doughnuts to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport’s wildlife checkpoint and customs staff. Last week the BKK airport staff seized 109 live animals, including 2 white porcupines, 2 armadillos, 20 snakes, 35 turtles and 50 chameleons. All the animals were hidden inside the suitcases of 2 women on their way to Chennai, India. The incident happened on June 27.
When BKK authorities x-rayed the women’s suitcases, they spotted the live animals, according to the chief of the wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi, Sathon Khong-ngern.
PETA’ senior VP Jason Baker says PETA are happy to recognise the diligence of the Suvarnabhumi Airport custom’s staff for saving more than 100 animals and stopping 2 would-be wildlife smugglers in their tracks.
“Wildlife trafficking decimates animal populations, threatens species’ survival, and subjects sensitive animals to gruelling journeys across continents.”
“Exotic animals who are the victims of wildlife trafficking are removed from their natural habitats and transported in distressing and painful ways… parrots’ beaks and feet have been taped and the birds have been stuffed into plastic tubes, baby turtles have been trapped inside their shells with tape and shoved into tube socks, and infant pythons have been shipped inside CD cases.”
A US-based customs agent says the mortality rate for smuggled animals is 80% to 90%.
“Many of those who survive are purchased as “pets” by people who are ill-equipped to care for them, and they suffer from malnutrition, loneliness, and the overwhelming stress of being confined to an unnatural environment.”
“Selling protected wildlife in stores, at auctions, or online is also one of the world’s largest sources of criminal earnings, behind only arms smuggling and drug trafficking.”
The smugglers at Suvarnabhumi Airport were charged with violating Thailand’s Animal Disease Act of 2015, Customs Act of 2017, and Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.
PETA continues to campaign for stronger animal protection laws.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PETA awards animal-themed vegan donuts to BKK customs staff
Drug bonfire set alight today fuelled with 40 tonnes of illicit narcotics
Thai energy chief suggests senators shed suits to save energy
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Thailand News Today | Inflation and fuel prices disrupting travel to Thailand
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Thai student caught smoking cannabis, threatened to punch teacher
Renowned economist says Covid-19 was born in US bio-lab
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
77 year old Australian separated from 20 others during hike on Koh Larn
Drinking alcohol increases risk of threadworms, says Thai university
Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay 2022
Man killed and 2 injured in Bangkok canal tragedy
Teen killed and 2 year old in critical condition after motorcycle tragedy
Omicron subvariant likely to be a dominant strain in Thailand
Hang on! BTS booty post draws viral attention to train etiquette
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Patong4 days ago
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
- Laos2 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Economy3 days ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Expats2 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Thailand4 days ago
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
- Economy24 hours ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- South2 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy