PETA awards animal-themed vegan donuts to BKK customs staff

Tim Newton

PETA Asia, the regional arm of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has delivered dozens of wildlife-themed vegan doughnuts to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport’s wildlife checkpoint and customs staff. Last week the BKK airport staff seized 109 live animals, including 2 white porcupines, 2 armadillos, 20 snakes, 35 turtles and 50 chameleons. All the animals were hidden inside the suitcases of 2 women on their way to Chennai, India. The incident happened on June 27.

When BKK authorities x-rayed the women’s suitcases, they spotted the live animals, according to the chief of the wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi, Sathon Khong-ngern.

PETA’ senior VP Jason Baker says PETA are happy to recognise the diligence of the Suvarnabhumi Airport custom’s staff for saving more than 100 animals and stopping 2 would-be wildlife smugglers in their tracks.

“Wildlife trafficking decimates animal populations, threatens species’ survival, and subjects sensitive animals to gruelling journeys across continents.”

“Exotic animals who are the victims of wildlife trafficking are removed from their natural habitats and transported in distressing and painful ways… parrots’ beaks and feet have been taped and the birds have been stuffed into plastic tubes, baby turtles have been trapped inside their shells with tape and shoved into tube socks, and infant pythons have been shipped inside CD cases.”

A US-based customs agent says the mortality rate for smuggled animals is 80% to 90%.

“Many of those who survive are purchased as “pets” by people who are ill-equipped to care for them, and they suffer from malnutrition, loneliness, and the overwhelming stress of being confined to an unnatural environment.”

“Selling protected wildlife in stores, at auctions, or online is also one of the world’s largest sources of criminal earnings, behind only arms smuggling and drug trafficking.”

The smugglers at Suvarnabhumi Airport were charged with violating Thailand’s Animal Disease Act of 2015, Customs Act of 2017, and Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.

PETA continues to campaign for stronger animal protection laws.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

