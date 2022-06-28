Connect with us

Crime

2 Indians caught with over 100 animals at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Pete

Published

 on 

image

Two Indian women were arrested by wildlife authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday after 109 live wild animals were found in their luggage just before they boarded a flight back to India.

50 lizards, 20 snakes, 35 turtles, 2 white porcupines, and 2 armadillos were all found in their bags.

When authorities x-rayed the women’s suitcases, they spotted the animals, according to the chief of the wildlife checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi, Sathon Khong-ngern.

The women were held and accused of breaking the Animal Disease Act of 2015, the Customs Act of 2017, and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.

For legal action, the 2 Indians, 38 year old Nithya Raja, and 24 year old Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim, have been turned over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police station and are currently in custody pending official prosecution.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora of Thailand

 

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-06-28 11:58
Looks like these are mules which has been working for some syndicates for some time......
Naanlaew
2022-06-28 12:01
How the hell do you pack a pair of porcupines ? The armadillos must be a cinch after that !
Smiler
2022-06-28 12:04
Lock them up and throw away the key
image
KaptainRob
2022-06-28 12:12
10 minutes ago, Naanlaew said: How the hell do you pack a pair of porcupines ? Carefully .... in lots of bubble wrap and styrene beads.
Leo
2022-06-28 12:49
If you're gonna be smuggling all these wild animals, don't do it like it's fruit. "Oh, do you think they'll notice our overstuffed x number of luggage?" One maximum penalty for smuggling, plus another for being idiots.
Pete

Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

image

