Thailand to launch digital money handout in two weeks

The coalition government is set to initiate its policy implementation, including the digital money handout scheme, in two weeks, according to caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

However, Phumtham did not specify when the revised Cabinet line-up will be submitted for royal endorsement. He indicated that nominations from all coalition parties had been reviewed by state organisations and forwarded to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SoC) and the Council of State (CoS), the government’s legal arm, for final review.

Phumtham explained that the timing of the process now depends on the SoC and CoS. He reiterated that all necessary procedures for the government to take office should be completed within 15 days, with a three-day buffer before and after.

“What most people are looking forward to is the government starting to solve problems while maintaining unity among coalition partners.”

As the caretaker deputy prime minister, Phumtham expressed his eagerness for the new government to be endorsed and operational as soon as possible.

Addressing rumours about the potential exclusion of the digital wallet handout scheme from the government’s policy statement in parliament, Phumtham confirmed that the scheme, an economic stimulus initiative, would proceed.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra mentioned on August 30 that the new cabinet lineup is almost ready, pending nominee qualifications verification. She noted that this process should take about a week to complete.

“Will the list be submitted for royal endorsement next week? Well, as soon as the parties verifying it say so and send it back to us, we will try our best to get that done as fast as possible.”

She also responded to inquiries about why her Pheu Thai Party decided not to include the Palang Pracharath Party in the new Cabinet, stating there were several reasons that she preferred not to elaborate on, reported Bangkok Post.