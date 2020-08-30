Pattaya man arrested after firing pistol in public | The Thaiger

Crime
Pattaya man arrested after firing pistol in public
A 7-eleven employee in Pattaya has been arrested after firing a gun in public. Pattaya City police arrested 20 year old Jakkrit Paleang, who is a 7-eleven staff worker, yesterday and seized a handgun with several bullets.
The arrest came after an 18 year old man, whose name was not given to reporters, filed a report to police that Jakkrit threatened him with a gun. Jakkrit later reportedly admitted to the accusation. He told police he likes guns, and the gun he used purchased for 8,000 baht from a seller on Facebook.
Jakkrit told police the teenager who reported aggressively revved his motorbike at him. He says he was angry and afraid he’d be attacked. He fired at the ground but claims he didn’t intend to hurt the teen.
Jakkrit stands charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a gun in public without a permit and discharging a firearm in public.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
