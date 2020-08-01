Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO

Police in southern province of Pattani, along the Malaysian border, are hunting for a thief on a motorcycle who snatched the bag of a woman riding pillion on another motorbike, causing her to fall, fracturing her skull and killing her. Video footage from CCTV cameras on the road in Pattani’s central district shows the suspect, wearing a mask and full-face crash helmet, snatch the bag from the victim’s lap. The video can be seen here: WARNING: The images are explicit and viewer discretion is advised.

The force of the attack yanked the victim off the bike and caused her to strike her head on the road, causing fatal injuries. She was rushed to the nearest hospital but died shortly afterward from internal bleeding and a fractured skull.

To protect against bag snatchers, police advise women not to walk alone in isolated places, not to use a phone while walking, carry as few possessions as possible, conceal valuables when in public and not to keep all valuables in one bag.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World