Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Across the world the hopes of a quick recovery in countries’ economies evaporate as the effects of either the coronavirus, or the effects of the lockdowns, drag on. Even though Thailand has effectively contained Covid-19 at this stage with zero local transmissions for over 2 months, the economy is now stumbling with many businesses shuttered and no tourists coming into the country.
Krungthai Bank has published a report stating that it would take 2-3 years for economic recovery in Thailand while health and digital business “would have a bright future”. Payong Srivanich, the Krungthai Bank president, quoted from a UN report stating that the Covid-19 pandemic was the worst global crisis since World War II.
In 2021 Covid-19 would cause a “severe contraction” to 60% of the global economy and it would take 2-3 years for economic restoration.
“However, Thailand was in a better position than many countries thanks to its monetary and financial discipline, adaptation and digitalisation in the private sector.”
The report points out that Covid-19 brings a bright future to health business and “accelerated technological development”. The report states that in April there were more than 10 million Prompt Pay transactions a day, doubling last year’s transactions.
The Krungthai Bank Compass Research Centre predicts that the Thai economy will shrink by up to 8.8% for 2020. The downturn would be close to what happened in the Tom Yum Kung economic crisis (below).
The Asian financial crisis was a period of financial crisis that gripped much of east Asia and south east Asia starting in July 1997 and raised fears of a worldwide economic meltdown.
The crisis started in Thailand (known locally as the Tom Yam Kung crisis) on July 2, with the financial collapse of the Thai baht after the Thai government was forced to float the baht due to lack of foreign currency to support its currency peg to the US$.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
The Office of Basic Education Commission has ordered public schools to wait for a formal approval from the CCSA (Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration) before re-establishing their full timetable. Since schools reopened at the start of July, schools with large classes of students have been required to split upinto two groups, operating on an odd/even basis with half the class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the other half on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In another arrangement one group of students studied for five days in a row, while the others stayed at home and studied online. Then swap over the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Stressing that his advice is not a joke, bombastic Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday told his people to use petrol as a disinfectant for protective facemasks. The outspoken leader made a similar remark last week which his spokesman said was a joke, reminding the public that Duterte often says things in jest. But in a televised address yesterday, Duterte declared: “What I said is true. Just go to the gasoline station, and then have some drops, that’s disinfectant. I am not joking. That is true. You think I am just kidding.” The Philippines has confirmed nearly more than 93,000 coronavirus […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement
Authorities in South Korea this morning arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country’s largest outbreak of Covid-19 infections for allegedly concealing crucial data from contact-tracers, and other offences. Police nabbed Lee Man-hee, the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or about 36% of South Korea’s total cases. Prosecutors say the 89 year old conspired with sect leaders in February to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak, among his more than 200,000 followers. Lee, who describes the virus as […]
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Korean man in Phuket suicide
House agrees to Constitutional amendment
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Sa Kaeo couple in murder/suicide
Road carnage mounts as couple killed in Nonthaburi crash
South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement
Vietnam records first Covid-19 deaths
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Thai baht getting stronger
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Red Bull parent company releases statement over the “Boss” legal matters
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Newly discovered 3,000 year old cave paintings in Phang Nga
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
- Economy3 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Economy3 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Bangkok2 days ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Phuket4 days ago
Truck goes for a swim at Phuket beach – VIDEO