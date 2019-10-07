Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers

10 hours ago 

PHOTO: INN News

“He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.”

A fake 49 year old messenger has been arrested after making millions by double charging customers with the same bill. He told police he did it because he has 4 wives and he needs a lot of money to take care of them. The Crime Suppression Division Police worked with the local Police in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, and successfully arrested Tanongsak Ruengsiri, a local ‘win’ motorbike driver.

Tanongsak was arrested for document forgery and fraud. He was arrested in front of a Mini Big C branch in Rattanakosin, 30 minutes from Don Mueang Airport.

Tanongsak had worked as a messenger for a metal company for about 10 years. Throughout the years he gained their trust and was responsible for collecting payments from customers. But, according to police, he abused the trust by making 2 photocopies of the receipts. When collecting the money, he would double charge the clients and keep the money from the additional receipt.

According to evidence from printed receipts, his additional earnings amounted to 500,000 baht, but the final damages, including charges with no receipts of proof, is estimated to be 1 to 2 million baht.

According to ThaiResidents.com, the company realised what Tanongsak was doing when one day he went to collect a bill from a customer but the actual customer wasn’t there, instead a relative was at the shop. When the relative saw the bill he said he needed to call the customer to confirm before making the payment. But Tanongsak had already collected the payment from the customer. The customer then called the metal company and asked them why are they trying to double charge him.

The company started an investigation and discovered Tanonsak’s scam. They filed a report leading to the arrest.

Tanongsak admitted to his deceit at the time of the arrest. He told police that he had four wives that he needed to take care of.

According to police, his newest wife asked him for some money to invest in a beauty salon shop that didn’t work out. This is when he had to get an extra job as a Win motorbike driver.

SOURCE: ThaiResidents.com

Air Pollution

Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective

2 days ago

October 5, 2019

In his weekly televised show yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government has always been concerned about air pollution, especially PM2.5 or microscopic dust particles, which he put down to smog from other countries, traffic jams, burning of farming waste, factory emission and dust from construction sites.

“PM2.5 is dangerous, especially for children, babies, pregnant women and elders, whose immunity is too fragile to tackle the microscopic dust.”

“People should be particularly careful during December as there are no winds or rain to blow away the dust.”

He also urged people not to panic, saying it is necessary to understand all the issues first. He explained that the Cabinet approved a proposal last week to tackle the pollution crisis at four levels.

“We have explained them to all provinces and have asked for coordinated cooperation”.

The premier had previously warned that the authorities would arrest polluting car owners. Meanwhile, an academic was pessimistic about the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the government.

Sumet Ongkittikul, research director at Thailand Development Research Institute told The Nation… “Removing polluting cars from Bangkok streets will not help much as long as diesel-powered vehicles continue plying the streets of the capital.”

Instead, he said, the government should follow China’s way of tackling air pollution in Beijing, where it promoted the use of electric motorbikes and cut down on the number of cars.

PHOTO: Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking in his weekly TV appearance – Royal Thai Government

Thai Navy defends spending 112 million baht on mansion for navy chief

3 days ago

October 4, 2019

PHOTO: Royal Thai Navy facilities next to Wat Arun – patricklepetit.jalbum.net

The Royal Thai Navy is dismissing scathing online criticism that it is wasting taxpayers’ money by building a 112 million baht mansion as an official residence for the commander-in-chief.

Rear Admiral Apinan Poengsrithong, head of the Naval Public Works Department, explained to a news conference that the building, now under construction, is to be the official residence of the navy’s commander-in-chief and serve as the RTN’s official accommodation for its VIP guests.

He says that the former official residence, located next to Wat Arun, or the “Temple of Dawn” on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, was built more than 30 years ago. But the structure’s concrete foundations were heavily damaged by the severe flooding in 2011. He said that repairs were too costly so they would construct a new building on the same spot.

Thai PBS World reports that, instead of just accommodation for the navy chief, Rear Admiral Apinan explained that a hall to hold RTN social functions has been added to the design, because the navy does not have such facility, and there is a guest house to receive VIP guests.

He insisted that the 112,000,000 baht construction bill will be covered by the RTN’s budget allocated by the government.

“The building project is not a secret and it does not only serve as the official residence of the navy chief because he has his own house in Bang Na and will not stay there often.”

Bangkok's Dream World has unexpected new attraction

4 days ago

October 3, 2019

PHOTOS: Matichon Online

Upside down roller coaster? Scary Haunted House? Dinosaurs? What’s the exciting new attraction???

The Dream World Amusement Park in Tanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, has an unexpected new attraction and Instagram opportunity with its, wait for it….

Male toilet.

The new men’s urinals have become a hit according to Matichon Online.

So what’s all the fuss over a mens toilet? The creator has fitted special one-way glass which allows users to see people walking outside, but those on the outside can’t see in.

A park attendant at the new theme park says it’s become an unexpected hit.

“Many first-time users are shocked to see people milling on the outside, but they laugh when I tell them that it is just a gimmick.”

Expect a few cases of ‘stage fright’ as some men may not be able to ‘get things happening’ thinking that people looking at them.

