Thai teens nabbed for stealing fighting cocks in daring motorbike heists

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Four Thai teenagers in Pathum Thani were arrested for stealing fighting cocks from residents and then fleeing on motorbikes. The police tracked down the culprits after examining CCTV footage and found the stolen cocks in their possession. The teenagers confessed to their actions but claimed they had no intention to sell or consume the birds, only wanting to rear them.

Today, Police Lt. Col. Piyawat Phacharaneeyatam, Chief of Khlong Ha Police Station in Pathum Thani, along with Deputy Chief Police Lt. Col. Prayoon Prakopjun, and Sub-Inspector Police Lt. Col. Surachai Premjaem, took into custody four teens ranging from 15 to 16 years old. They also recovered six fighting cocks and two motorbikes used during the crime.

The suspects were charged with “jointly committing theft during the night using vehicles to facilitate the crime or escape apprehension or receiving stolen items.” The arrests took place near Klong Sam Road, Moo 12, Klong Sam sub-district, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, reported Khaosod.

Police Lt. Col. Prayoon explained that the investigation began on June 13 when 31 year old Aphichai Sikeaw reported the theft of his fighting cocks to the Khlong Ha Police Station. The victim had discovered the theft after reviewing CCTV footage, which showed four individuals on two motorbikes stealing the birds. The investigative team examined the footage further and identified the suspects as a group of four teenagers.

Officers then searched the home of a 15 year old suspect, where they found one of the motorbikes parked and subsequently arrested all the suspects involved. The stolen fighting cocks were discovered in the back garden of the property.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to stealing a total of six fighting cocks from within Samakkhi Alley, as well as two additional cocks from Klong Ha residents. However, they insisted that they had no intention of selling or consuming the birds, but merely wanted to raise them for their purposes.

The case will now be further investigated, and the suspects will face the legal consequences of their actions.