Outgoing UN envoy claims Burmese military may be committing war crimes again | The Thaiger

Crime
Outgoing UN envoy claims Burmese military may be committing war crimes again
Neighbouring Myanmar’s military is committing atrocities which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the outgoing UN human rights envoy. Fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has flared up again in the country’s Rakhine and Chin states.
Burmese military spokesmen did not answer phone calls for comment with Reuters, nor did the official government spokesman. The army is denying targetting civilians and has declared the insurgent group, the Arakan Army, a terrorist organisation.
Departing envoy Yankee Lee today made her final statement after 6 years as rights envoy, calling for an international investigation into the allegations.
“While the world is occupied with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Myanmar military continues to escalate its assault in Rakhine State, targetting the civilian population.”
The Burmese government has repeatedly refused requests by Lee to enter Myanmar for an official inspection. She has previously accused the army of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine in 2017, when some 700,000 fled an army crackdown.
The South Korean special rapport said the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, have ramped up attacks against civilians in recent weeks with air and artillery strikes that “may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
The army and government have consistently rejected such accusations and say the military was responding to attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents (the same reason was offered after accusations followed the 2017 attacks).
Government troops and soldiers of the Arakan Army, which wants greater autonomy for Myanmar’s western region and recruits largely from the region’s Buddhist majority, have been fighting for more than a year, but clashes have intensified recently. Dozens have been killed and tens of thousands displaced.
Lee also urged the Arakan Army, which has been accused of kidnapping officials, to protect civilians. The group did not immediately make a public response. She’s criticised the targetting of aid workers, referring to a driver for the World Health Organisation killed last week. Government troops and rebels blamed each other for his death.
“Calls for a ceasefire, including by the Arakan Army, have gone unheeded. Instead, the Tatmadaw is inflicting immense suffering on the ethnic communities in Rakhine and Chin.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee
Around 5.30pm yesterday, 31 troops under the direction of Police Colonel Ratana Phatthanasophon, Division 31, were investigating the smuggling of drugs through the Thai-Myanmar border into Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province.
5-6 people were reported walking around the area where the authorities were undergoing routine patrols in the surrounding area.
Officials asked the “suspicious men” to stop. But instead they shot back, causing a shoot-out between the groups which lasted for about 5 minutes. 1 suspect was wounded while the rest were able to get away.
Checking on the scene the next morning, as to what had happened the previous night, officers found 4 black bags. When opening the bags they found more than 300,000 methamphetamine pills.
Rattana said “that the current drug smuggling has changed from nighttime to conducting operations during the day. This is because of the outbreak involves curfew checkpoints”.
SOURCE: CH 7 News
Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family
A man was shot dead in a fight between two neighbours yesterday in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, apparently over excessive noise, and the alleged killer has reportedly fled with his family. Police were alerted to a shooting incident at a house on Ruammit Pattana Road at 7pm. At the scene they found the body of 37 year old Phatcharaphol Phomaneesak with three bullet wounds to his head.
A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had frequently quarrelled with his neighbour “Jareuk” (last name withheld), over the noise Phatcharaphol often made while drinking at home.
Witnesses told police that the two had got into a fight around two weeks ago and Jareuk had suffered a minor injury on his head. Witnesses told police that prior to the gunshots, they heard violent shouting between the two.
Police investigated Jareuk’s house but found no one and believe that he has fled with his wife and 5 year old daughter.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
A woman has been seriously injured in Rayong, eastern Thailand, after her English husband allegedly threw her from the balcony of their 8th floor condo yesterday afternoon.
Thai Residents report that the 56 year old woman, named only as Sukunda, landed on a patio on the 7th floor of the building in the Ban Chang district. Officers from the local police station arrived to find her covered in blood and screaming in pain as she described to them how her husband, named only as ‘Dave’, had thrown her from their balcony on the floor above.
Officers from Rayong Immigration Police were also in attendance, accompanied by officials from the Crime Suppression Division and members of a local foundation rescue team, who rushed the victim to Ban Chang Hospital.
Investigating officers were told that the woman’s husband, aged 46, had been seen kneeling on his balcony, his palms pressed together in prayer, following the incident and refused to let anyone enter the property.
Photo: Thai Residents
Police eventually managed to contact a friend of his who arrived at the scene. After more than two hours of negotiation, officials were able to gain entry to the property at 4.30pm when Dave opened the door. He told officers that being unable to return to the UK as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown had put a strain on his marriage and claimed his wife had fallen from the balcony during an argument.
The police are planning to interview Sukanda once she has recovered sufficiently. She has been left with serious injuries, including hip fractures and a broken arm, as a result of the incident.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
