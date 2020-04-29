Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US Covid-19 cases pass 1 million as Germany starts wearing masks – VIDEO
Covid-19 cases in the US passed the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with US President Donald Trump claiming that the high number are “because of better testing”. The outbreak has left tens of millions unemployed in the US and nearly 60,000 dead, by far the highest number of confirmed fatalities – well over a quarter of the global death toll of 218,000+.
At the same time hard-hit countries across Europe, and some south east Asia countries, are now looking towards easing lockdowns and lifting some restriction.
Meanwhile, facemasks are mandatory in all German shops from today. New cases rose there for the first time in 3 days as the government weighs removing more curbs on public life. Face coverings were already compulsory on buses, trains and trams.
“We all need to take care that we don’t end up with more infections.”
Germany is being closely watched around the world as data on infection rates shows mixed results.
France plans to begin reopening shops in May, while Spain is preparing for a “new normal” as Europe’s hardest-hit nation gradually eases restrictions over the next 8 weeks.
French PM Edouard Phillipe warns that even a gradual return to everyday economic activity is “risky,” despite the downward trend in virus deaths. Shops, markets and selected schools will reopen next month in France, with masks required on public transport and work-from-home orders in place for several more weeks.
Italy, Spain and France have been the worst affected European countries, each with more than 23,000 deaths. Sweden, which has taken a bold, yet laissez faire approach to the crisis and tried to keep business and some schools open, has nearly reached 20,000 cases.
Spanish authorities say restrictions would be slowly lifted over the next two months, while Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives from next week, but hugs and handshakes will not be allowed (expect to see the Thai wai becoming a popular greeting around the world).
Excitement over a move toward “normality” is tempered in many places by fear of new outbreaks or a second wave, and by growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic. Forecasts warn of the worst global recession in a century, with consumer demand gutted, spending power greatly reduced and travel and tourism in ruins.
British Airways is the latest airline to sound the alarm, saying it may have to cut its workforce by a third. And European plane manufacturer Airbus is foreshadowing mass job cuts due to the plunge in demand for new aircraft.
In Lebanon there is more urgent evidence of economic crisis, with protesters confronting soldiers in defiance of a nationwide lockdown.
“I came down to raise my voice against hunger, poverty and rising prices,” 41 year old Khaled, told AFP, saying he lost his job and couldn’t support his 3 children.
More than 3 million people worldwide are known to have caught the respiratory disease that first emerged in China in late December, but the actual figure is thought to be much higher as many countries only test the most serious cases.
China’s outbreak appears to be under control with no new deaths reported for 13 straight days and confirmed fatalities around 4,600, although much doubt has been cast on whether the numbers are accurate and some world leaders are blaming ‘China’ for the outbreak as a means of deflecting criticism of their delayed response to the pandemic.
Scientists are scrambling to develop better treatments and a vaccine for the disease, with myriad studies underway, including one by the US Department of Homeland Security into how ultraviolet radiation could be used as a treatment for the virus. The investigation was prompted by the US President’s remarks at a briefing last Friday about untested treatments that he believed deserved further experimentation.
While that research is yet published, and largely dismissed by scientists, Indonesians are soaking up rays like never before in the hope that the country’s plentiful tropical sunshine will fend off the disease. Accordiing to one housewife in Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta…
“I always avoided the sun before because I didn’t want to get tanned. But I’m hoping this will strengthen my immune system.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bloomberg
Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room
Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.
Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.
2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.
Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.
SOURCE: Facebook@PRChiangMai
Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue
Bangkok’s City Hall (aka the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) has agreed to allow the reopening of 8 areas of activities but has not announced the date yet according to a spokesman.
After its executive meeting, the BMA will issue relief some measures, since the current ones will expire tomorrow. 8 types of locations will reportedly be allowed to open:
- Restaurants: People can eat in, but seats must be kept 1.5 metres apart and alcoholic beverages are barred; opening hours must adhere to the Emergency Decree.
- Markets can sell all types of products.
- Areas for exercise: Only non-contact sports such as walking, running, badminton, tennis, table tennis, etc. are allowed; team sports such as football, softball, volleyball, basketball are prohibited.
- Public parks to be open for exercise and rest, however gatherings will not be allowed.
- Barber shops and beauty salons: Only allowed to cut, wash, and dry; must stop for cleaning and sterilising every two hours; only reserve a queue for service; operator has to wear a mask and a face shield at all times.
- Pet salon, clinics, or animal hospital: Only one pet or one animal can be brought in.
- Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes
- Golf courses
Establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be immediately closed.
The BMA has proposed these measures to the government and they will be discussed at a meeting with the Communicable Disease Committee today to prepare further measures.
A decision on the prohibition of selling alcoholic beverages, which will end tomorrow, is still awaited.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen
Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is preparing to open for more flights beginning this Friday, as 2 airlines have announced plans to resume limited domestic routes.
The airport’s director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume some domestic service at Don Mueang on Friday, in addition to Nok Air, which has continued operating about 20 domestic flights serving about 1,000 people a day. Most airlines have suspended service due the Covid-19 outbreak.
He says Thai AirAsia will operate 18 flights and Thai Lion Air 4 flights per day. On Friday Nok Air will increase its daily flights to 24. As a result, Don Mueang airport will serve about 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.
On Friday Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras at its Gates 10 and 14 to detect people with a fever. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already announced strict rules for the resumption domestic flights, including:
- One seat will be left free between each passenger to maintain social distance.
- Passengers with body temperature over 37.3C or other symptoms must inform officials.
- Passengers must maintain social distance.
- Passengers must wear face masks.
- No food or drink allowed onboard.
- All flights must provide alcohol-based sanitisers.
- Crew members must wear face masks, gloves and protective clothing.
- On flights of more than 90 minutes, passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately at the rear of the plane.
- Planes must be sanitised after each flight.
Samphan says outgoing flights will begin at 7am and the last incoming flight will land before before 6pm daily. Thus visitors will not have a problem with the 10pm-4am curfew.
Taxi drivers and vendors at the airport were informed of the service resumption.
SOURCE: mcot.net
