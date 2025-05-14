Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

Lack of support and sexism cited for moving to rival team

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
137 2 minutes read
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party
Photo by นนท์ มีวัฒนานนท์ via The Momentum

A Member of Parliament (MP) from Chon Buri urged the People’s Party (PP) leader to expel him so he can join a new party, citing a lack of support for his work and experiences of sexism.

Krit Chevathamanon, a transgender MP from the PP, held a press conference at the Parliament building yesterday, May 13, to announce his desire to leave the party. The transman revealed that he had submitted a formal request for expulsion since April, but it has yet to be approved.

Krit explained that he wished to leave the PP to join the Klatham Party, as his current direction of work differed from that of the PP. He said he could no longer serve the best interests of the people of Chon Buri under his current party affiliation.

Krit clarified that he had not resigned outright because he still wanted to represent the people of Chon Buri and avoid the cost of a re-election. He called on PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut to formally remove him from the party.

Related Articles

In addition to ideological differences, Krit cited a lack of support from senior party members as another reason for his departure. He claimed he received minimal backing during his election campaign and for his proposed policies and projects.

People's Party MP accused party of failing to support and discriminating him
Photo via Facebook/ กฤษฎิ์ ชีวะธรรมานนท์ – Krit Chevathamanon

Krit also alleged that he faced sexism within the party due to being a transman. He claimed he was criticised over his gender identity and sexual orientation by colleagues.

In response, Natthaphong and other PPLE members held a separate press conference to deny Krit’s allegations. The party insisted that all members had supported Krit’s initiatives.

However, party member Pakornwut Udompipatskul admitted to having previously advised Krit not to prioritise his personal goals in parliamentary discussions, but instead to follow party consensus.

PPLE denies lack of support and sexism accusation
Nattaphong and Pakornwut | Photo via ThaiRath

The PP leader further stated that gender equality is a core value of the party, and that Krit had played a significant role in LGBTQIA+ advocacy within the organisation.

During the press conference, Natthaphong asserted that the party would not expel Krit at his request. Instead, the party would forward his request to the relevant officials to determine whether it constitutes a resignation.

If officials deem the request a resignation, Krit would be considered to have left the party, triggering a by-election in his constituency.

MP seeks removal to join rival party
A PPLE’s supporter protested during Krit’s press conference. | Photo via ThaiRath

During Krit’s press conference, several PP supporters gathered at the Parliament building to denounce him for allegedly betraying the party and its voters. They called on him to resign formally and accept the outcome of a re-election.

Both current and former members of the PP criticised Krit’s actions and urged him to resign and stand for re-election fairly.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

9 minutes ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

25 minutes ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

38 minutes ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

46 minutes ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

57 minutes ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

1 hour ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

1 hour ago
Man arrested for father&#8217;s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

2 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

2 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

2 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

3 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists &#8216;animals&#8217; in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

3 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

5 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

5 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

6 hours ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter Thailand News

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
137 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

2 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
High stakes: Teesside teen busted in cannabis smuggle shock

High stakes: Teesside teen busted in cannabis smuggle shock

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x