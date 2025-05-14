Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

A Member of Parliament (MP) from Chon Buri urged the People’s Party (PP) leader to expel him so he can join a new party, citing a lack of support for his work and experiences of sexism.

Krit Chevathamanon, a transgender MP from the PP, held a press conference at the Parliament building yesterday, May 13, to announce his desire to leave the party. The transman revealed that he had submitted a formal request for expulsion since April, but it has yet to be approved.

Krit explained that he wished to leave the PP to join the Klatham Party, as his current direction of work differed from that of the PP. He said he could no longer serve the best interests of the people of Chon Buri under his current party affiliation.

Krit clarified that he had not resigned outright because he still wanted to represent the people of Chon Buri and avoid the cost of a re-election. He called on PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut to formally remove him from the party.

In addition to ideological differences, Krit cited a lack of support from senior party members as another reason for his departure. He claimed he received minimal backing during his election campaign and for his proposed policies and projects.

Krit also alleged that he faced sexism within the party due to being a transman. He claimed he was criticised over his gender identity and sexual orientation by colleagues.

In response, Natthaphong and other PPLE members held a separate press conference to deny Krit’s allegations. The party insisted that all members had supported Krit’s initiatives.

However, party member Pakornwut Udompipatskul admitted to having previously advised Krit not to prioritise his personal goals in parliamentary discussions, but instead to follow party consensus.

The PP leader further stated that gender equality is a core value of the party, and that Krit had played a significant role in LGBTQIA+ advocacy within the organisation.

During the press conference, Natthaphong asserted that the party would not expel Krit at his request. Instead, the party would forward his request to the relevant officials to determine whether it constitutes a resignation.

If officials deem the request a resignation, Krit would be considered to have left the party, triggering a by-election in his constituency.

During Krit’s press conference, several PP supporters gathered at the Parliament building to denounce him for allegedly betraying the party and its voters. They called on him to resign formally and accept the outcome of a re-election.

Both current and former members of the PP criticised Krit’s actions and urged him to resign and stand for re-election fairly.