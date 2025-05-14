GrabFood – Thailand’s No.1* Food Delivery App, Trusted for Easy, Delicious Variety!

Michelle Lim
May 14, 2025
Arriving in a new country is always a mix of excitement and uncertainty, especially when it comes to food. In Thailand, the options are endless, but menus in Thai and unfamiliar names can make it harder to enjoy your first few meals.

GrabFood helps bridge that gap, offering a straightforward way to order from local and international restaurants with ease.

GrabFood serves as a guide, translator, and delivery service in one. It’s the most used food delivery platform in Thailand, named the *Most often used brand in Thailand 2024, surveyed by Kantar, trusted by locals and growing in popularity among visitors.

Trusted by locals, familiar to expats

One of the best signs of a service you can rely on is its everyday use by locals. GrabFood has become part of daily life for many Thais, used by office workers, families, and students alike. That level of trust reflects a service that’s reliable, fast, and widespread.

For people visiting or staying longer in Thailand, GrabFood removes the usual barriers, such as language, payment, or simply not knowing where to eat. It’s an easy way to access the same meals locals love, with the added convenience of clear information and smooth ordering.

The platform also works across most regions of Thailand, so it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in central Bangkok or a quiet coastal town, food delivery remains just a few taps away.

Quick service when you need it most

When you’re hungry, even a short wait can feel much longer, so seeing a “delayed” status on your delivery isn’t exactly reassuring.

GrabFood understands this well. About 70% of orders within a 3 km radius arrive within 30 minutes, excluding saver delivery options, making it a helpful option after a long day or a late arrival.

The app matches your order with a nearby driver almost instantly. From there, you can track your delivery in real time, giving you a clear idea of when your food will arrive.

Delivery is available throughout the day and into the evening in most major cities, so you’re not limited to regular mealtimes.

No Guessing! Menus in English, ordering made simple

GrabFood is designed to be accessible for people unfamiliar with the Thai language or dining customs. Most menus are available in English, and the app itself has a clean, simple layout that’s easy to use.

Each dish includes a photo, description, and customisation options. You can easily adjust spice levels, request no peanuts, or leave additional notes for the kitchen, all in English.

Paying for your meal is just as simple. You can pay securely through the app using credit cards or digital wallets. Some places also offer cash payment, though many users prefer cashless for convenience.

Local favourites and global choices

GrabFood doesn’t limit you to one type of cuisine. While Thai food is a major highlight, the platform also offers a broad mix of international dishes. That variety is helpful for days when you want something lighter, healthier, or just closer to what you’re used to.

Popular restaurants include:

  • Bartels: Great for sourdough sandwiches and a Western-style brunch.
  • getfresh: Perfect for salads, wraps, and smoothie bowls.
  • Beirut Lebanese Restaurant: Known for falafel, shawarma, and mezze.
  • Royal Pizza: For days when pizza is the only answer.

You can search by food type, delivery time, popularity, or price, useful if you’re short on time or working within a budget. Restaurant ratings and reviews also help you choose with more confidence.

GrabFood makes daily routines easier, especially for those adjusting to life in Thailand. Its support features are easy to access if there’s ever an issue with your order, and the interface works just as well for long-term residents as it does for short-term visitors.

It offers a straightforward way to enjoy meals without needing to navigate unfamiliar streets or worry about communication errors. The app helps you settle in faster and more comfortably, especially during those first few days when everything still feels new.

Simple, reliable, and designed for you

Food can be one of the best parts of being in Thailand, but only when it’s easy to enjoy. GrabFood removes much of the stress around dining by offering a dependable, accessible platform with clear options and quick service.

So when you’re not sure what or where to eat, or you simply want a quiet night in, GrabFood is a reliable way to have a good meal delivered to your door.

Fast delivery, a user-friendly app, and a wide range of restaurant options make GrabFood a helpful tool for anyone navigating life in Thailand, whether for a week or much longer.

Enjoy your meal, or as they say here, “KIN HAI AROI”

