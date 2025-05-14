Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

Daughter and her mother end up in legal battle over property

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin54 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
88 2 minutes read
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman who was searching for her missing mother was shocked to find that her mum sold their shared home and was living happily alone. The mother accused her daughter of physically abusing her, prompting her to run away.

The woman named Ree sought help from news agencies after her mother, Peng, disappeared from their shared home in the Isaan province of Roi Et on Sunday, May 11. She told the media that her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and she was worried about potential dangers.

Ree was further shocked when she received a court document ordering her to vacate the house. According to the document, Peng had sold the house and land. If Ree refused to move out, she would be charged with trespassing.

The sale of the property raised Ree’s suspicions that someone might have deceived her mother into selling the land and house. This deepened her concern for her mother’s well-being.

Related Articles

Channel 8 reported yesterday, May 14, that Peng was found living alone in another property within the province. Peng told the media that no one deceived her into selling the property. She sold it herself for 600,000 baht because she feared being abused by Ree.

Missing mother buys new house leaving daughter homeless
Photo via Channel 8

The mother alleged that Ree suffered from mental illness and had a history of psychiatric treatment. She accused Ree of previously attacking her multiple times, including beating and strangling her. Fearing for her life, she said she chose to live alone.

Peng said she rented a plot of land for five years for 3,000 baht and built a small house on it for 50,000 baht. She added that once the rental contract ended, she would move elsewhere.

Missing case turns into family dispute in Roi Et
The family house and land that Peng sold. | Photo via Channel 8

Peng also stated she was willing to give Ree 100,000 baht if she vacated the property and allowed the new owner to officially take possession. She suggested Ree use the money to find new accommodation and live separately.

However, Ree denied all the accusations and refused to accept the 100,000 baht. She claimed her mother often fabricated stories about her being mentally ill and abusive, whereas in reality, it was her mother who had mistreated her.

Missing mother sell house to allegedly escape abusive daughter
Photo via Channel 8

Ree admitted that she and her mother frequently argued, but insisted she had never physically harmed her. She claimed her mother reported her to police and hospitals on multiple occasions, creating chaos and complications.

Regarding the property, Ree stated that the house and land sold by her mother had originally belonged to her late father. Ownership was shared between Ree and Peng, but Peng sold the property without her consent.

Thai woman accused daughter of abusing her
Photo via Channel 8

She added that the property had been sold for over 1 million baht less than the official valuation. Ree refused to move out and vowed to fight for justice.

A neighbour told Channel 8 that Ree was a good and hardworking person. Despite this, Peng often complained and argued with her. The neighbour added that no one in the community liked Peng, as she frequently gossiped about others.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

7 minutes ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

23 minutes ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

35 minutes ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

44 minutes ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’ Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

54 minutes ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

1 hour ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

1 hour ago
Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

2 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

2 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

2 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

3 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

3 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

5 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

5 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

6 hours ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter Thailand News

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin54 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
88 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

Swedish man denies sexually harassing his Thai-Swedish daughter

6 hours ago
High stakes: Teesside teen busted in cannabis smuggle shock

High stakes: Teesside teen busted in cannabis smuggle shock

7 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x