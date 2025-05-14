Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

A Thai woman who was searching for her missing mother was shocked to find that her mum sold their shared home and was living happily alone. The mother accused her daughter of physically abusing her, prompting her to run away.

The woman named Ree sought help from news agencies after her mother, Peng, disappeared from their shared home in the Isaan province of Roi Et on Sunday, May 11. She told the media that her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and she was worried about potential dangers.

Ree was further shocked when she received a court document ordering her to vacate the house. According to the document, Peng had sold the house and land. If Ree refused to move out, she would be charged with trespassing.

The sale of the property raised Ree’s suspicions that someone might have deceived her mother into selling the land and house. This deepened her concern for her mother’s well-being.

Channel 8 reported yesterday, May 14, that Peng was found living alone in another property within the province. Peng told the media that no one deceived her into selling the property. She sold it herself for 600,000 baht because she feared being abused by Ree.

The mother alleged that Ree suffered from mental illness and had a history of psychiatric treatment. She accused Ree of previously attacking her multiple times, including beating and strangling her. Fearing for her life, she said she chose to live alone.

Peng said she rented a plot of land for five years for 3,000 baht and built a small house on it for 50,000 baht. She added that once the rental contract ended, she would move elsewhere.

Peng also stated she was willing to give Ree 100,000 baht if she vacated the property and allowed the new owner to officially take possession. She suggested Ree use the money to find new accommodation and live separately.

However, Ree denied all the accusations and refused to accept the 100,000 baht. She claimed her mother often fabricated stories about her being mentally ill and abusive, whereas in reality, it was her mother who had mistreated her.

Ree admitted that she and her mother frequently argued, but insisted she had never physically harmed her. She claimed her mother reported her to police and hospitals on multiple occasions, creating chaos and complications.

Regarding the property, Ree stated that the house and land sold by her mother had originally belonged to her late father. Ownership was shared between Ree and Peng, but Peng sold the property without her consent.

She added that the property had been sold for over 1 million baht less than the official valuation. Ree refused to move out and vowed to fight for justice.

A neighbour told Channel 8 that Ree was a good and hardworking person. Despite this, Peng often complained and argued with her. The neighbour added that no one in the community liked Peng, as she frequently gossiped about others.