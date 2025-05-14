Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

In Chiang Mai, lottery ticket sales are seeing mixed results as the significance of key dates such as Visakha Bucha, the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, and Coronation Day fuels interest. Despite this, vendors report a dip in sales due to the school term’s start.

Today, May 14, it was observed that people are gradually purchasing lucky numbers at major markets around Chiang Mai province, including Chiang Mai Gate, Chang Phueak Gate, and other bustling areas like Arcade Bus Terminal and Haiya Cemetery.

The prices remain at 100 baht (US$3) for a single ticket, with sets of two tickets at 200 baht (US$6), three at 400 baht (US$12), four at 500 baht (US$15), and five ranging from 600 to 700 baht (US$ (US$18 to 21).

Pannee Luupungnuean, a lottery vendor in Saraphi district, expressed that sales have been slower than usual due to the school reopening period, which is typical for this time of year. Despite this, tickets continue to sell steadily, often requiring vendors to attend major events to boost sales.

This lottery draw features numbers tied to significant Buddhist and cultural events. For Visakha Bucha Day on May 11, the numbers 11, 56, 156, and 511 are considered special.

Coronation Day on May 4 highlights numbers 04 and 10, while the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on May 9 features 09, 59, 95, 79, 679, and 509. Numbers from the Chinese calendar, such as 256, 825, 25, 56, and 28, remain popular. Additionally, numbers celebrating Chiang Mai’s 729th anniversary are in demand.

Ploy Pairin, a lottery calculator and astrologer from the northern region, revealed that the May 16 draw, which falls on a Friday, highlights numbers 6, 9, and the friendly number 3. The two-digit combinations include 36, 63, 39, 93, 69, 96, 45, 54, 13, 31, 68, 67, 73, 47, 80, 87, 61, 07, 34, 04, 03, 33, 66, and 99.

The three-digit combinations are 674, 074, 417, 814, 840, 844, 733, 833, 134, 788, 611, 443, 144, 066, 880, 330, and 366. She advises caution regarding double numbers, suggesting they should be included for good measure.

Digital lottery vendors note that prices have been reduced to between 78 and 79 baht (US$2.34 and 2.37) per ticket, which has encouraged continuous purchasing. As the draw date approaches, prices are expected to decrease further, although less desirable numbers may remain available, reported KhaoSod.