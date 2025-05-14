Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

Lucky numbers trend upward despite financial pinch from new school term

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
84 2 minutes read
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chiang Mai, lottery ticket sales are seeing mixed results as the significance of key dates such as Visakha Bucha, the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, and Coronation Day fuels interest. Despite this, vendors report a dip in sales due to the school term’s start.

Today, May 14, it was observed that people are gradually purchasing lucky numbers at major markets around Chiang Mai province, including Chiang Mai Gate, Chang Phueak Gate, and other bustling areas like Arcade Bus Terminal and Haiya Cemetery.

The prices remain at 100 baht (US$3) for a single ticket, with sets of two tickets at 200 baht (US$6), three at 400 baht (US$12), four at 500 baht (US$15), and five ranging from 600 to 700 baht (US$ (US$18 to 21).

Pannee Luupungnuean, a lottery vendor in Saraphi district, expressed that sales have been slower than usual due to the school reopening period, which is typical for this time of year. Despite this, tickets continue to sell steadily, often requiring vendors to attend major events to boost sales.

Related Articles

This lottery draw features numbers tied to significant Buddhist and cultural events. For Visakha Bucha Day on May 11, the numbers 11, 56, 156, and 511 are considered special.

Coronation Day on May 4 highlights numbers 04 and 10, while the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on May 9 features 09, 59, 95, 79, 679, and 509. Numbers from the Chinese calendar, such as 256, 825, 25, 56, and 28, remain popular. Additionally, numbers celebrating Chiang Mai’s 729th anniversary are in demand.

Ploy Pairin, a lottery calculator and astrologer from the northern region, revealed that the May 16 draw, which falls on a Friday, highlights numbers 6, 9, and the friendly number 3. The two-digit combinations include 36, 63, 39, 93, 69, 96, 45, 54, 13, 31, 68, 67, 73, 47, 80, 87, 61, 07, 34, 04, 03, 33, 66, and 99.

The three-digit combinations are 674, 074, 417, 814, 840, 844, 733, 833, 134, 788, 611, 443, 144, 066, 880, 330, and 366. She advises caution regarding double numbers, suggesting they should be included for good measure.

Digital lottery vendors note that prices have been reduced to between 78 and 79 baht (US$2.34 and 2.37) per ticket, which has encouraged continuous purchasing. As the draw date approaches, prices are expected to decrease further, although less desirable numbers may remain available, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair Phuket News

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

51 minutes ago
Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body Thailand News

Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

57 minutes ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

1 hour ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

1 hour ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

2 hours ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

2 hours ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

2 hours ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

2 hours ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

2 hours ago
Man arrested for father&#8217;s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

3 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

3 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

3 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

3 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

3 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

4 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists &#8216;animals&#8217; in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

4 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

4 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

4 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

5 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

6 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

6 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

6 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

6 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
84 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

2 weeks ago
Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

2 weeks ago
Ayutthaya ordination ceremony draws crowd with elephants

Ayutthaya ordination ceremony draws crowd with elephants

2 weeks ago
Pickup truck crash in Chiang Mai injures eight tourists and locals

Pickup truck crash in Chiang Mai injures eight tourists and locals

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x