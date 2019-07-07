Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam | The Thaiger

Crime
Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam
Nong Prue police say they’ve arrested a Nigerian man and his Thai wife over their alleged collusion in an online romance scam.
Police claim 40 year old Uchenna Joseph Amujiogu and 36 year old Wassana Kanchiak scammed a Thai woman out of 2 million baht. The woman contacted police in June after she realised she had been a victim of the scam.
The woman told police she was sent a friend request on Facebook by someone with the name of UD Danid who claimed to be a doctor in the US military. The message was sent in February this year.
The pair continued chatting online using Google Hangouts with the man later claiming he was called David Mandy.
The victim was then told a US$500,000 loan had been approved for her from the “World Bank” but in order to access it she would need to transfer $50,000 to release the rest of the money. The victim, who was issued with a document from the “World Bank” transferred the money to multiple bank accounts but later realised the whole thing was a scam.
After an official complaint was made, police studied CCTV footage from outside the ATMs where some of the money was withdrawn. They then were able to identify Kanchiak dressed in a black jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a mask covering her face.
On Saturday, police tracked down Amujiogu and Kanchiak to an address in Sattahip where they were arrested. They have been charged with numerous offences related to fraud. They remain in custody.
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
As difficult as it might be to believe, police have found MORE evidence of prostitution in Pattaya. Attention this time turned to the red-light district of Walking Street where regular ‘inspections’ from police and officials in the past have found ‘no prostitution’ (cough…).
Police conducted a raid using an ‘undercover informant’ after receiving tip-offs the bar was being used as a shop-front to sell sex to foreigners. In the early hours of this morning (Saturday), the Windmill GoGo was raided resulting in three people being arrested. Police used a foreigner acting as a potential customer to scope out the premises and the services on offer.
The foreign informant was offered sex with one of the female workers for a fee of 4,000 baht. Taking them up on their offer he was led to a room with a selected worker. Once inside the room, the informant sent a message to waiting police and the premises were raided. It was discovered the girl offered to the man was only 16 years of age.
Police also found accounts detailing customer transactions, timesheets for the women who worked there and condoms.
A man and two women were arrested. They will face charges relating to human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of underage women for sex.
Last month, officials raided the Coming Bar on Soi 6 after a similar tip-off. That raid led to the transfer of the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four deputies.
German arrested in Phetchabun on Interpol warrant
Following a request from their German counterparts, Thai police arrested Sacha Durst who had reportedly been laying low in Thailand since 2015, at a resort in Lom Kao district, according to The Nation.
As he was on the run, a court in Germany ruled him guilty in absentia of fraud and document forgery and imposed a combined jail term of 2 years, 8 months and 2 weeks. It also issued an international arrest warrant for him via Interpol in April 2018.
Acting upon Interpol’s request, Thai police investigated Durst’s whereabouts and found that he had opened a bar in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum together with his Thai girlfriend.
They proceeded to arrest him and have initially charged him with overstaying his visa and using a forged document. They plan to deport and blacklist him.
89 year old Trang grandmother raped by 71 year old neighbour
A 71 year old man in Trang has been arrested after confessing to raping an 89 year old neighbour.
Daily News reports that Palian police arrived to find that the woman’s granddaughter, Naphawan, had already taken matters into her own hands and beaten up Yap Chaiphak.
She admitted to police that she had hit Yap repeatedly with a broom handle. Yap had to be taken to hospital with fractured arm and ribs following the beating from the victim’s granddaughter. He says he intends to press charges against Naphawan claiming he was assaulted.
“I admit to losing my temper. Society is no longer safe. For a neighbour to do this to my grandmother is terrible”.
The 89 year old woman, “Mia”, was raped on Monday night outside her house in the village of Ban Na. Carers report that the elderly woman is still constantly vomiting and won’t eat. She remains in hospital recovering from her ordeal.
