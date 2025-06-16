Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online

Suspect tracked through digital trail after weeks on the run

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online
Picture courtesy of cops magazine

A man was apprehended for sexually assaulting a 14 year old boy he befriended through an online game. The suspect, a 43 year old identified as Niphai, was arrested in Chon Buri yesterday, June 15, after evading capture following the incident.

Police Major General Theerachat Theerachatthamrong directed the operation, leading to Niphai’s arrest under a warrant from the Roi Et Provincial Court. The charges against him include sexually assaulting a minor under 15 years old. Niphai was apprehended outside a room in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri province.

Investigations revealed that Niphai had gained the boy’s trust through Facebook by offering advice on online gaming techniques and frequently sending him pocket money. This familiarity led the boy, referred to as Big, to trust Niphai as a protective older brother figure.

As trust developed, Niphai requested to visit the boy’s home. During a moment when they were alone playing games, he allegedly committed the assault, threatening the boy to keep the incident a secret.

After Niphai left, the boy’s parents noticed a change in his behaviour, including a fear of strangers. Upon pressing him for details, they learnt the truth and filed a report with the Roi Et police, prompting the suspect’s arrest warrant.

Following the incident, it was discovered that Niphai fled to Chon Buri. The police tracked him down and arrested him. During interrogation, Niphai denied the allegations and refused to provide further details. He was subsequently transferred to the Roi Et Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Man arrested in Chon Buri for assaulting teen met online | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of cops magazine

In similar news, a 22 year old navy conscript nicknamed Bank was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a police informant to lure a 14 year old girl from her home in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

Around 11.30pm on June 8, the suspect reportedly threatened the girl with arrest for possessing an e-cigarette and led her into a banana grove. There, he allegedly tried to assault her, but she escaped by kicking him and returned home with bruises.

