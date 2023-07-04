Murder mystery: Khon Kaen grandmother killed by grandson for 100 baht

Picture courtesy of ข่าวสยามไทยแลนด์ นิวส์ Facebook

Yesterday at approximately 1.30pm, a shocking scene unfolded in Sila sub-district, Mueang Khon Kaen, Thailand, when an elder woman was found murdered in her garden by the riverside. In a subsequent investigation led by the local police chief, Pra Kengsarikit, crucial evidence pertaining to the crime was discovered. With the main suspect on the run post the gruesome act, the manhunt to nab him escalated quickly.

Police officers along with four medical examiners, including Niruth Khunkitti, visited the crime scene where the 79 year old woman, Pao, was found. Revealing the brutality of the act, the autopsy of the deceased showed multiple stab wounds. A long knife of about 20 centimetres, believed to be the murder weapon, was later uncovered from a dishwashing sink behind the house near the crime scene.

Near the crime scene, the police took evidence from a room filled with furniture and alcohol – six bottles of white spirits, a beer bottle, an energy drink, and a water jug. The spotlight soon turned to Pao’s own grandson, who was missing from the scene soon after the crime was reported.

The detectives from the local police station followed up on a tip-off, which led them to a roadside cement slab on the outskirts of the city. They found their suspect – Surawit, a 28 year old man who appeared inebriated and was seemingly preparing to flee. Surawit was taken in for questioning but remained silent, revealing only that he lived a secluded life and his earnings were spent on maintaining his family, reported KhaoSod.

The case was now becoming clearer. Surawit had come from Bangkok, where he had a wife and two children, to work in Khon Kaen. He had been drinking heavily for days, and when he discovered his vehicle had no fuel, he asked Pao for 100 baht (US$3). She refused and in a drunken rage, Surawit stabbed his own grandmother and dumped her body in the garden across from her house. Surawit confessed, mentioning his emotional turmoil due to splitting from his family and drinking his way into committing this offence.

Follow us on :













The older brother of the deceased, 57 year old Yuenyong, expressed his disappointment over the incident. Yuenyong described his sibling as a loving person who pampered Surawit. He revealed that Surawit used to consume drugs and had received treatment for his addiction. He lived a secluded life, often arguing and drinking alone.

Now charged with intentional murder, Surawit’s case is being fully investigated as the law proceeds to take its course. The incident has left the small town in shock and sorrow, as a beloved townsfolk was ruthlessly murdered, and by her very own family member.