14 year old drug-dealing Thai boy arrested while high on Yaba in northern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ Hot News สารคาม

Police arrested a drug-dealing 14 year old boy for selling and using Yaba in the Kosum Phisai district of Maha Sarakham province in the northeastern part of Thailand.

An officer from the Sosum Phisai Police Station yesterday raided the teenage boy’s house and discovered 162 Yaba tablets (also known as methamphetamine) with the drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

The teenager was reported to be under the influence of Yaba when the police conducted the investigation. A drug test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

The boy admitted that he took three to four tablets of meth daily and also sold the drug to friends and adults in the community. He confessed that he obtained the drugs from his uncle, who enlisted his assistance in distributing them in exchange for a personal drug supply.

The teenage drug dealer disclosed that he typically received approximately 200 Yaba pills from his uncle and sold them at 50 baht per tablet.

Officers detained the teenage drug user, adding they would carry out a thorough investigation, focusing not only on the uncle but also on others linked to the drug trade.

This is not the first teenage drug suspect in Thailand.

Last year, the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive highlighted the plight of a 10 year old drug dealer adding that it is common for teenagers aged 13 to 16 years old to use drugs.

In 2012, the news website Post Today reported the story of another 14 year old drug dealer who joined the illegal business to take care of himself and two siblings aged four years old and two years old.

The teenager claimed that his drug-addicted parents had abandoned them because they escaped from the area. He did not know any other way to make money except by selling drugs.