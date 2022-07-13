Move Forward MP accused of sexual assaulting 4 teen girls

Move Forward city councillor Arnuparb Tarntong has been released on 100,000 baht bail today after reporting to the police to recognise charges of sexual assault have been made against him by four teenage girls.

Police informed Arnuparb last night that two 16 year olds and two 18 year olds had accused him of inappropriate behaviour and had to appear at Thung Mahamek Police Station.

The 38-year-old was later taken to Bangkok South Criminal Court where police applied to further detain him.

The court approved an application for release on bail with a surety of 100,000 baht on the condition the councillor for Sathorn district kept away from the witnesses and did not leave the country.

Arnuparb, one of 14 Move Forward candidates who won seats in the Bangkok council election on May 25, denies the allegations.

Thung Mahamek police chief Pol Col Kritsada Manawongsakul said the alleged incidents took place on Monday, July 11, when he invited the four teenage girls for drinks at his condominium in the Sathorn district between 9pm-11pm.

Move Forward Policy Minister for Bangkok, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, admitted yesterday that there appear to be grounds for the charges.

Wiroj stated the party would be conducting its investigation and if found guilty the disciplinary committee could take action against Anuparb.

Arnuparb is the second politician this year to find himself accused of sexual assault. The other is Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post