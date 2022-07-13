Crime
Man stabs construction worker to death in Bangkok
A construction worker was stabbed to death by his colleague last night in Bangkok. At around 7pm, police were called to a house in Don Mueang district where they found 31 year old Wanchai “Nong” Inthuwanit lying dead in a pool of blood, having been stabbed 7 times in the head, throat, and right shoulder.
Police tracked down the suspected killer, 32 year old Nirat “Noom” Pleawong, and arrested him under suspicion of murder at around 11:30pm. Upon arrest, Noom admitted to stabbing his colleague to death.
Noom said he had been drinking with Nong, and the pair had just arrived at their friend’s house when Nong slapped him in the head and kicked him. Noom drunkenly ran to Nong’s house, located about 100 metres away, and grabbed a machete. In a rage, Noom ran back to Nong and stabbed him several times until he fell and died.
Another colleague, 51 year old Amnat Ploykhlang, heard what happened. Amnat said he was drinking with three friends behind the house when he heard Noom and Nong arrive in front of the house. Amnat said he and all the men work on the same construction site together and had planned to drink together yesterday evening.
Amnat said he heard the two men arguing about who was going to pay for food delivery. Amnat said he heard a bottle smash, and by the time he got to the front of the house, Nong was on the floor and blood was pouring from his head.
Noom jumped on a Honda motorbike and escaped through Soi Chaengwattana 14. Police checked CCTV footage to check the motorbike’s number plate and by 11:30pm, police had located and arrested Nong at an unnumbered house in Don Mueang district.
Noom took police to the location where he had hidden the machete he used to kill Nong. Noom told police he had problems with Nong in the past, who had threatened him several times and was violent towards him, he said.
Police took Noom to Don Mueang police station to undertake further legal proceedings.
Nong’s body was taken for an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital. Nong’s body will be returned to his relatives.
The Ruam Katanyu Foundation is arranging Nong’s funeral.
SOURCE: Daily News
