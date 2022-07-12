Mother arrested after forcing 9 year old daughter into prostitution

A mother was arrested yesterday for forcing her 9 year old daughter into prostitution.

The 26 year old woman, Chantra, was arrested after she posted sexy pictures of herself on Facebook, adding she had a child sex video and underage sex photos for sale. The post soon went viral on social media resulting in members of the public contacting police.

Police, and officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, immediately swooped and raided the mother of two’s home in Sara Buri province in central Thailand.

Chantra confessed a man contacted her via Facebook in April last year asking to have sex with her daughter in exchange for 3,000 baht. The woman says she took the money because her family was poor.

The young mother drove to a hotel in Nakhon Pathom province to meet the man and recorded him having sex with her daughter. She confessed she sold it to other men via Facebook for 500 to 800 baht at a time.

Chantra insists she did it only once but accepts what she did was wrong.

She is being further questioned by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division with her daughter in Bangkok today.

Police haven’t filed any charges against the woman yet and she is helping officers search for the men involved in the child sex abuse.

Police identified the man from the video. He lived near a hotel where they met but he fled before the police arrived.

Chantra’s husband, and the girl’s stepfather, travelled to Nakhon Pathom with his wife and daughter on that day but says he was unaware of the setup.

Chantra told her husband she needed her daughter for a personal matter and asked him to wait in a nearby shopping mall. He didn’t think anything unusual was taking place and said his stepdaughter didn’t show any signs of distress after the event.

The husband added that he would take care of his 2 stepdaughters if Chantra gets imprisoned, admitting he loved the children like his biological daughter. He said he could support the children as he had work.

SOURCE: Thairath | PPTV HD | Channel 3