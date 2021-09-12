Connect with us

Man stabbed his common-law wife in front of police station

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: A man stabbed his wife in front of the Cha-uat police station, pictured here. (via chauat-policestation.com)

After getting into an argument in front of a police station this morning, a man stabbed his common-law wife to death. The crime took place at about 9:30 am this morning in front of Cha-uat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat in the south of Thailand.

After an argument that became more and more heated in front of the police station, with the couple shouting abuse at each other, the man eventually became so enraged that he pulled out a pointed sharp knife and stabbed the woman 8 times in the chest and neck.

He fled the scene after the crime but police quickly found him and took him into custody. The details of his identity were not released.

The Thai woman was 48 years old I had previously been widowed. She had been living with the man who stabbed her as a common-law husband and wife.

After the man stabbed her in front of the police station and fled the scene of the crime, the poor woman was left where she fell laying on the ground in front of the police station.

The Cha-uat District Police Chief confirmed the incident that happened this morning. An investigation is ongoing and it has not been revealed whether the man offered any explanation or any motive behind the crime.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

