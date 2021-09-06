Connect with us

Thailand

Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vyacheslav Argenberg/Flickr

A couple has been shot to death in their house in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat. The police found the couple’s bodies last night.

The duty officer from the Chulabhorn police station says they received a call about the shooting at around 9:30pm. When police and a doctor rushed to the house, they discovered 48 year old Boontham Panarat and 48 year old Uma Paenkaew, dead at the scene. They say Boontham had been shot 3 times in the head and Uma had been shot a total of 5 times in the head, arm, and a leg. The police add that both Boontham and Uma had previously been married, but since being widowed, the couple lived together as husband and wife.

The Bangkok Post says neighbours had reported to police they heard the couple in a fiery argument with an unknown party. Following the sounds of the argument, the neighbour says they heard gunshots. Police say the killer fled the scene. They add that the victims most likely knew their assailant. Police also found spent 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-06 14:02
The "Murder Capital".
image
gummy
2021-09-06 14:05
2 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: The "Murder Capital". Well it is thought to be the RTP off duty hit men training location of choice
image
Bob20
2021-09-06 14:09
3 minutes ago, gummy said: Well it is thought to be the RTP off duty hit men training location of choice Bullets from recycled plastic bags?
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending