Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint | The Thaiger

Crime
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
Montri demanded that the officers take him to prison while he prepared all the stuff he would need while imprisoned which including a cutting board he uses to separate the seeds and stems from his marijuana (aka. ‘essential items’).
After he was all packed, he sat down in his pick up truck to enjoy some well deserved munchies. Baffled by the boldness, officers complied with his request but it was when officers took him to the police station that reality set in for Montri and he went berserk and had to be contained.
Afterwards, the police found that the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the legal limit and he was formally arrested and his wish was granted.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Summer storm warning for 55 of Thailand’s 76 provinces
Today Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned people in 55 northern, north-eastern, central and eastern provinces to prepare for possible “strong winds and hail from summer storms”, that are expected through until Sunday. This time of the year is also know as the bridging season between the annual dry and wet seasons. Weather can be unsettled in parts of thailand during this time.
According to the forecast, the storms are due to the convergence of southerly and south-easterly winds, driven by the cold front over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea, and the increasingly warm weather over northern Thailand.
Summer storms, some severe, could affect the following provinces from today…
- Nan
- Phrae
- Uttradit
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Sukhothai
- Phitsanuloke
- Phichit
- Phetchabun
- Loei
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Nong KhaiBung Karn
- Udon Thani
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Chaiyaphum
- Khon Kaen
- Kalasin
- Muk Dahan
- Maha Sarakham Roi-et
- Yasothon Amnat Charoen
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Surin
- Si Sa Ket
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Nakhon Sawan
- Lop Buri
- Saraburi
- Ayutthaya
- Bangkok
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachin Buri
- Sa Kaew
- Chachoengsao
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
On Saturday and Sunday, the storms are forecast in:
- Chiang Mai
- Lamphun
- Lampang
- Phayao
- Phrae
- Uttradit
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Phitsanuloke
- Phichit
- Phetchabun
- Roi-et
- Loei
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Nong Khai
- Bung Karn
- Udon Thani
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Muk Dahan
- Chaiyaphum
- Kalasin
- Khon Kaen
- Maha Sarakham
- Roi-et
- Yasothon
- Amnat Charoen
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Surin
- Si Sa Ket
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Uthai Thani
- Nakhon Sawan
- Lop Buri
- Chainat
- Ang Thong
- Sing Buri
- Saraburi
- Ayutthaya
- Bangkok
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachin Buri
- Sa Kaeo
- Chachoengsao
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
- Trat
The weather department says people should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and wilderness areas. Farmers should beware of crop damage. Ships at sea should proceed with caution and watch the forecast in their area..
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province was a battleground yesterday, with fierce skirmishes raging through city streets. Fortunately no casualties were reported. No human ones, anyway. Rival monkey gangs took to the streets and brawled for hours. Lopburi is home to two monkey clubs, with thousands of members: city monkeys and temple monkeys.
The temple monkeys control the area around Phra Prang Sam Yod, an ancient Hindu shrine, while the rival gang controls the city streets. The zones are divided by the northern train track.
Normally the two camps do not encroach on one another’s turf.
Locals residents offered different theories for the brawl. Some pointed to the scorching heat, saying that might have made them hot-tempered, while others believe they were fighting over food.
A taxi motorcyclist told Thai Rath online that he saw the leader of the temple monkeys leading members into the area controlled by the city gang to take food at a market. The city chief then fought back, leading the intruders to retreat to their home turf.
A woman told Thai Rath online that the temple monkeys didn’t have enough food and decided to take to the streets to meet their needs.
Somchai Unakong, a local resident, said he saw the incident as a bad omen for the country — the 75-year-old man said it was like nothing he had ever seen before before.
“Did this relate to the Covid-19 virus that is spreading? I wondered.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Ayutthaya mother and son drug gang, police seize 5 million meth pills
A mother and son, suspected to be part of a larger central Thailand drug gang, have been arrested after 5 million methamphetamine pills were discovered inside a rented rooms in Prainracha, Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.
Officials searched the property on March 6, noting that there were two bedrooms in bad repair with sacks of pills strewn around the rooms. Sacks of pills were also found piled up in the bathrooms. Officials seized a phone and a white Honda Jazz car. In total, 5,474,600 meth pills were discovered.
On 5 March, officials arrested 27 year old Lerdmongkol Bundee with quantities of crystal methamphetamine (ice) as evidence. Investigation revealed that Lerdmongkol had been trafficking and selling drugs since 2019. The suspect confessed that there were meth pills hidden inside a rented room where his mother stores the drugs for him.
51 years old Somwang had been renting the rooms in the apartment for a long time. Somwang, the enterprising mother, originally worked as a maid before starting selling lottery tickets then acting as a money lender in the area. Locals told police that Somwang was never boasting about her new wealth and had no idea about her activities.
In 2019 police arrested 5 suspects belonging to an alleged drug gang operating in Ayutthaya. The gang were selling methamphetamine pills and crystal meth throughout the province. As a result of the arrests, the suspects told police of a man named ‘Lerdmongkol’ who was involved in smuggling and storing the drugs.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Boxing fans preparing to donate blood plasma to help others with their recovery
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
A Bangkok hospital offers free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers
Curfew violations on the rise
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thai government schools push reopening to July 1
1.9 trillion baht stimulus aims to relieve Covid-19 impacts on Thai business
HRH Princess Sirindhorn sets up fund to aid Thai hospitals and health care providers
Covid Cat Craze Challenge aka. Flying Pussy Competition
CP will start production of medical masks in Thailand
Police hunt Burmese man accused of killing Chon Buri boy
Surat Thani village headman kills monk and his assistant
Proper use and disposal of sanitary masks
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
New coronavirus cases in Thailand fall to 38, 1 more death
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bangkok NOT being locked down, sobering forecast for US
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
Urgent repatriation notice for Swiss and German citizens as immigration rules tighten
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30
All new arrivals to Thailand banned, effective immediately
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
Thai government screws sex workers over 5,000 baht stimulus
Thai banks report they can handle the impacts of the virus
Bangkok police arrest 6 Vietnamese in mask hoarding sting
Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Thailand’s 2020 exports to fall 500 billion baht
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
- Cancellations2 days ago
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation: State of Emergency affecting homeless dogs and cats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: PM vows to track down the errant passengers. Chaos at Suvarnabhumi – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Feverish woman spits at health workers on train – VIDEO