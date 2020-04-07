Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint | The Thaiger

Most of us approach a police checkpoint with a bit of anxiety and apprehension but sometimes the “sabai sabai” approach makes for a more interesting interaction when you roll down your window.

Last night in Chaiyaphum province, central Thailand, a tattoo-adorned man was stopped at a checkpoint in Kaeng Khro district around 9pm. His behaviour led police to believe he may be under the influence of drugs and the officers decided to question him and submit a field sobriety test – usually described in the police report as ‘acting suspiciously’.

After the interrogation, the police discovered he is 33 year old Mr Montri Thepmongkolkul. The officers checked his temperature to comply with Covid-19 safety protocol when suddenly Montri returned to his vehicle, pulled out a homemade bong and with reckless abandon started smoking marijuana.

Montri demanded that the officers take him to prison while he prepared all the stuff he would need while imprisoned which including a cutting board he uses to separate the seeds and stems from his marijuana (aka. ‘essential items’).

After he was all packed, he sat down in his pick up truck to enjoy some well deserved munchies. Baffled by the boldness, officers complied with his request but it was when officers took him to the police station that reality set in for Montri and he went berserk and had to be contained.

Afterwards, the police found that the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the legal limit and he was formally arrested and his wish was granted.

SOURCE: The Nation