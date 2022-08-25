Connect with us

Crime

Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand

Published

 on 

The wife of a man shot dead by a gunman at a funeral yesterday says she is unaware her husband had any enemies.

A middle aged man walked up to 67 year old Boonlert Sri-ngern, while he was playing dice with mourners, and shot him in the back at a house in Chamuang subdistrict, Khuan Khanun district, Phatthalung province.

Witnesses said the man, wearing a t-shirt, hat, shorts, and no shoes, calmly walked in, pulled out a.38 calibre gun, and discharged 3-4 shots into his back before walking away causing panic among the group of gamblers and dozens of relatives who attended the funeral.

Two of the bullets exited Boonlert’s chest and hit two other men, 40 year old Kittisak Srisai, who was struck on the left shoulder, and 54 year old Nittaya Thaemsuk, who received a flesh wound.

People were gathered at the house to pay respects to 76 year old Prasop Laokaewnu, who had died four days earlier, and were playing a dice game when the gunman walked in.

The dead man’s wife, Sakorn Kaewsen, said she wasn’t aware her husband had any enemies.

“At first, I thought it was firecrackers. I saw people scatter and my husband fall into a pool of blood and die.

“As far as I know, my husband has never had any problems with anyone. And before the incident, there was no cause for any quarrel with people at the funeral. So, I don’t know why the villain did this.”

Pol Lt. Col. Wuttichai Saengchatree, lieutenant of the Khuan Khanun Police Station, reported they were called to the scene about 10.30pm and about 20 gamblers were playing hi-lo when the shooting occurred.

Pol Col Sakariya Yuso, director of the Khuan Khanun Police Station, added the exact cause behind the shooting is still under investigation.

He said the investigative team is still interviewing witnesses to determine the crux of the conflict. Sakariya said the police were not ruling out gambling, adultery, and personal conflicts as a cause.

He made known that the police know the name of the gunman but were not revealing it until they find additional evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

SOURCE: MGR Online  Thairath  Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand50 mins ago

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Crime52 mins ago

Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Phuket1 hour ago

Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Sponsored1 day ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Thailand3 hours ago

Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Drugs4 hours ago

Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
Bangkok4 hours ago

More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Crime5 hours ago

Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry & build bridge to mainland
Thailand6 hours ago

Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
Press Room6 hours ago

From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending