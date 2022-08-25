Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand

The wife of a man shot dead by a gunman at a funeral yesterday says she is unaware her husband had any enemies.

A middle aged man walked up to 67 year old Boonlert Sri-ngern, while he was playing dice with mourners, and shot him in the back at a house in Chamuang subdistrict, Khuan Khanun district, Phatthalung province.

Witnesses said the man, wearing a t-shirt, hat, shorts, and no shoes, calmly walked in, pulled out a.38 calibre gun, and discharged 3-4 shots into his back before walking away causing panic among the group of gamblers and dozens of relatives who attended the funeral.

Two of the bullets exited Boonlert’s chest and hit two other men, 40 year old Kittisak Srisai, who was struck on the left shoulder, and 54 year old Nittaya Thaemsuk, who received a flesh wound.

People were gathered at the house to pay respects to 76 year old Prasop Laokaewnu, who had died four days earlier, and were playing a dice game when the gunman walked in.

The dead man’s wife, Sakorn Kaewsen, said she wasn’t aware her husband had any enemies.

“At first, I thought it was firecrackers. I saw people scatter and my husband fall into a pool of blood and die.

“As far as I know, my husband has never had any problems with anyone. And before the incident, there was no cause for any quarrel with people at the funeral. So, I don’t know why the villain did this.”

Pol Lt. Col. Wuttichai Saengchatree, lieutenant of the Khuan Khanun Police Station, reported they were called to the scene about 10.30pm and about 20 gamblers were playing hi-lo when the shooting occurred.

Pol Col Sakariya Yuso, director of the Khuan Khanun Police Station, added the exact cause behind the shooting is still under investigation.

He said the investigative team is still interviewing witnesses to determine the crux of the conflict. Sakariya said the police were not ruling out gambling, adultery, and personal conflicts as a cause.

He made known that the police know the name of the gunman but were not revealing it until they find additional evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

SOURCE: MGR Online Thairath Bangkok Post