Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill

Ostriches may be flightless birds but they’re still considered a flight risk at Chiang Mai Zoo. In an emu-sing drill conducted on Tuesday afternoon, zoo staff simulated an ostrich escape situation to ensure that they are well prepared in case one of the big birds flees its nest.

Although the man in the ostrich costume may not look overly menacing, ostriches are actually very dangerous birds. A frightened ostrich can run at speeds up to 45 miles per hour and can deliver kicks capable of killing lions and other large predators – like humans.

Ostriches killing humans is rare, but it does happen. Ostriches weigh up to 250 pounds and with their sharp claws, heavy feet, and powerful beaks, there are several ways an ostrich can kill a human. In South Africa, ostriches kill two or three people every year.

On Tuesday at 1.30pm, an “ostrich” broke out of the Africa Zone and ran riot at Chiang Mai Zoo. During the drill, zoo staff and veterinarians got the chance to practice how to coordinate with each other and control the area to get the ostrich safely back in its pen and keep visitors safe.

Sadly, there is no clip available. However, a succession of photos posted by the zoo on Facebook reveals that staff successfully captured the bird.

Looking as if it has just been arrested for a crime, the “ostrich” can be seen being led back home by zoo staff, walking behind a man carrying what appears to be a giant fishing net.

In their Facebook post, Chiang Mai Zoo said they conducted the drill to ensure the safety of visitors and help them feel confident and happy at the zoo. The zoo added that they are following all Covid-19 prevention measures set by the Ministry of Health.

In September last year, an ostrich escaped from a farm in Chon Buri, causing a traffic jam. It took officers nearly two hours to catch the bird, which luckily didn’t hurt anyone.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai Zoo