Thailand
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Ostriches may be flightless birds but they’re still considered a flight risk at Chiang Mai Zoo. In an emu-sing drill conducted on Tuesday afternoon, zoo staff simulated an ostrich escape situation to ensure that they are well prepared in case one of the big birds flees its nest.
Although the man in the ostrich costume may not look overly menacing, ostriches are actually very dangerous birds. A frightened ostrich can run at speeds up to 45 miles per hour and can deliver kicks capable of killing lions and other large predators – like humans.
Ostriches killing humans is rare, but it does happen. Ostriches weigh up to 250 pounds and with their sharp claws, heavy feet, and powerful beaks, there are several ways an ostrich can kill a human. In South Africa, ostriches kill two or three people every year.
On Tuesday at 1.30pm, an “ostrich” broke out of the Africa Zone and ran riot at Chiang Mai Zoo. During the drill, zoo staff and veterinarians got the chance to practice how to coordinate with each other and control the area to get the ostrich safely back in its pen and keep visitors safe.
Sadly, there is no clip available. However, a succession of photos posted by the zoo on Facebook reveals that staff successfully captured the bird.
Looking as if it has just been arrested for a crime, the “ostrich” can be seen being led back home by zoo staff, walking behind a man carrying what appears to be a giant fishing net.
In their Facebook post, Chiang Mai Zoo said they conducted the drill to ensure the safety of visitors and help them feel confident and happy at the zoo. The zoo added that they are following all Covid-19 prevention measures set by the Ministry of Health.
In September last year, an ostrich escaped from a farm in Chon Buri, causing a traffic jam. It took officers nearly two hours to catch the bird, which luckily didn’t hurt anyone.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai Zoo
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of27 mins ago
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
-
Thailand3 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime24 hours ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Recent comments: