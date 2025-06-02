Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

Chilling discovery fuels local ghost stories as mystery deepens around abandoned well

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Udon Thani, the body of a middle-aged man was discovered in an abandoned well near the railway station, believed by some locals to be haunted. A homeless person residing at the railway station reported the sighting, sparking eerie tales of ghostly apparitions at night.

Upon receiving the report today, June 2, emergency services coordinated with Police Lieutenant Colonel Wattanapong Chamnong-udom from the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, as well as rescuers from the Udon Thani Dharma Promotion Foundation and forensic officers from Udon Thani Hospital, to investigate the scene.

The well, located in front of an old staff residence set for demolition, revealed the body of a man between 40 and 50 years old, found face down.

Initial examinations of the area revealed no signs of a struggle or any evidence nearby. The body was taken to the forensic department of Udon Thani Hospital to await identification and traditional funeral arrangements by the family.

According to a homeless man at the station, the deceased, known only as James, frequently visited and played around the railway quarters. Although he was last seen roaming the area, he was later discovered in the well, presumed to have died overnight.

The resident noted that during the day, the well water was often used for washing, and no body had been seen previously.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pen, another long-term resident of seven to eight years, shared that she often heard sounds akin to someone playing in the water at night. Although she usually sleeps nearby, she was in a different room on the night of the incident and heard nothing unusual.

She believes the well might be haunted, sensing a supernatural presence, in line with local folklore that suggests spirits might inhabit such wells, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a man’s body was found stuffed in a barrel and dumped in a reservoir where three provinces meet. The unidentified 50 year old, discovered by a local fisherman at 4 pm on May 18, had a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and signs of head trauma.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

