Drug-fuelled chase in Bangkok ends in fatal mob beating

A man under the influence of drugs stole a farm tractor, leading police on a wild chase through Bangkok before collapsing and being fatally beaten by a mob.

At 12.40am yesterday, September 7, Damrongsak Jaisawang, a deputy investigator at Hua Mak Police Station, received reports of locals apprehending a thief who had stolen a vehicle in front of the Siam Hotel on Phetchaburi Road in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok.

Damrongsak, along with a patrol team from Hua Mak, rushed to the scene and found Phrommin Ritchaisong, a police officer from Pathumwan Police Station, giving his testimony.

Phrommin recounted that while he was off duty and riding his motorcycle back to his apartment at Makkasan Police Flat around midnight, he encountered more than 10 locals trying to catch a man driving a farm tractor erratically on the road in front of the Siam Hotel.

The suspect, who appeared to be high on drugs, had reportedly stolen the tractor from a construction site near Makkasan railway. Locals urged Phrommin to help apprehend the suspect. Phrommin followed the suspect on his motorcycle, attempting to negotiate with him to stop. However, the suspect accelerated instead.

Phrommin continued the pursuit, honking his horn to warn other drivers of the dangerously swerving tractor. When the chase reached the foot of the bridge over Khlong Saen Saep, approximately 1 kilometre from the initial scene, Phrommin decided to shoot the left rear tyre of the tractor twice.

The tyres burst, causing the vehicle to lose balance, but the suspect continued to drive while standing up and dancing, a sight that terrified many onlookers.

Tractor chase

The chase continued until it reached the Khlong Tan intersection. The suspect turned left and drove onto the median strip in front of the Airport Rail Link station on Ramkhamhaeng Road. Despite the loss of control, the suspect attempted to drive further.

Phrommin then shot the engine, causing the tractor to come to a complete stop. The suspect fled on foot towards Bang Kapi Electricity Authority, with numerous enraged locals in hot pursuit. Exhausted, the suspect was eventually caught and beaten unconscious by the mob.

Phrommin handcuffed the suspect and requested rescue workers to provide immediate first aid before transporting him to Panya Hospital. Upon inspection of the tractor, a handbag containing nine methamphetamine pills and one packet of crystal methamphetamine was found under the driver’s seat. All events were recorded by the body camera worn by Phrommin.

Around 1.35am, Damrongsak received a report from Panya Hospital stating that the suspect had succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, approximately 45 years old, bore no identification documents.

His body, covered in bruises from the mob beating, was handed over to the Poh Teck Tung Foundation for further forensic examination at the police hospital.

Damrongsak mentioned that the identity of the deceased remains unknown due to the lack of identification documents, and no relatives have come forward. Additionally, no one has claimed ownership of the stolen tractor, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, all locals involved had dispersed. Damrongsak planned to coordinate with Phrommin to review the footage from his body camera to identify and summon the locals for further questioning.