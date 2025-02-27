Man arrested in Phrae for selling e-cigarettes to students

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from Rong Kwang station apprehended a 42 year old man for selling e-cigarettes to students, seizing a significant amount of evidence from his residence.

Yesterday, February 26, Police Colonel Tharadorn Hemphat, head of Rong Kwang Police Station, instructed Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Christmas Hiangkoh, to lead a team comprising several officers, including Police Major Watcharapong Pannasan, Police Captain Chaow Jaikanya, Police Lieutenant Taksin Suwannakas, and others.

The operation resulted in the capture of Surapan Insee and the confiscation of 130 M ZERO brand e-cigarette pods containing disposable liquid, two boxes for packaging, one e-cigarette device, and an iPhone 11 at his home in Moo 7, Rong Kwang subdistrict, Rong Kwang district, Phrae province.

Major General Noppadon Kruengkrai, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, who was present to inaugurate a training program aimed at fostering public participation in crime prevention, emphasised the government’s and police’s commitment to strictly enforce the crackdown on e-cigarettes. This initiative particularly focuses on monitoring areas around educational institutions to prevent illegal activities.

The arresting officers have transferred the suspect and evidence to Police Lieutenant Wutthichai Churattanasuphanon, investigator at Rong Kwang Police Station, to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

The charges include hiding, selling, and handling goods known to be illegally imported into the kingdom without proper customs clearance, as specified under Section 246, paragraph one, of the Customs Act 2017.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Commissioner ordered a strict crackdown on illegal e-cigarettes, particularly around schools and educational institutions, to protect children and youths.

On February 24, Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, spokesperson for the RTP, stated that the directive follows the government’s policy to curb illegal e-cigarette sales.

Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Police Commissioner, responded promptly to the directive by instructing all units to implement stringent measures against illegal e-cigarette sales, especially in areas near schools or religious establishments, to ensure complete eradication.