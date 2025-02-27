Scam alert: Fake cop targeting Chiang Mai residents

Chiang Mai residents are on high alert after the Mae Jo Police Station issued a warning about a cunning con artist known as “Phuy Kong Poi Phet,” who is impersonating a police officer to scam victims out of their money.

The audacious fraudster is allegedly posing as a Mae Jo police officer and using sophisticated tactics to deceive unsuspecting locals. The call centre scam involves the impersonator contacting victims, using authoritative language, intimidation, and a sense of urgency to trick them into transferring money or disclosing personal information.

Mae Jo Police Station released an urgent public notice: “Be aware of the tactics! A call centre gang is impersonating police officers from Mae Jo Police Station to deceive the public.”

Officers stressed the need for vigilance as these scammers are becoming increasingly convincing in their approach.

To protect against these scams, Mae Jo Police have issued the following advice:

Stay calm and avoid panicking when receiving suspicious calls.

Verify any claims by contacting the police station directly.

Never share personal information or transfer money to unknown individuals.

Collaborate within the community to raise awareness and prevent further fraud.

Officials also emphasised that legitimate police officers do not contact the public by phone to request personal information or ask for money transfers for account verification. Any such request should be treated as a red flag for potential fraud.

Mae Jo Police urge residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious calls or encounters to the station immediately. They are working to track down the fraudster and dismantle the call centre network behind this scam, reported KhaoSod.

With call centre scams becoming more sophisticated, the public is urged to remain vigilant and to share this warning to prevent others from falling victim.

In a similar incident, two men in Bangkok have been arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers to rob Vietnamese tourists. Three individuals, dressed in police uniforms with bulletproof vests and jackets, approached the tourists, presenting police identification cards and carrying walkie-talkies. They were also armed. Accusing the tourists of using their vehicle for drug trafficking, the impostors demanded to search the vehicle.