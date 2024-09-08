Man arrested for sharing explicit videos of ex-girlfriend

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was arrested for releasing explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend online out of revenge. Despite later requesting their removal, the videos had already spread widely.

Police apprehended 37 year old Keng at his residence in Tha Sala, Lopburi. The arrest followed a warrant from the Criminal Court, which charged him with defamation, coercion, and uploading obscene content to a computer system. Keng was found with two mobile phones, which were seized as evidence.

This case began in June when A (pseudonym), a luxury bag rental shop owner, filed a complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD). She accused her ex-boyfriend, Keng, of releasing private videos and continuously harassing her after their breakup. Investigators collected evidence and obtained an arrest warrant, leading to Keng’s capture.

Keng confessed during questioning that he had indeed released the explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend. These videos were taken during their relationship via video calls.

He acted out of jealousy and anger when she ended their relationship. In a moment of rage, he sent the videos to an application admin for dissemination.

Later, after his anger subsided, he realised the harm it would cause his ex-girlfriend and requested the admin to remove the videos, but they had already spread extensively, reported KhaoSod.

“I acted out of a fleeting moment of anger and jealousy,” Keng admitted. “I didn’t foresee the extent of the damage it would cause.”

The police, led by Major General Athip Pongsivapai, directed Colonel Chitsanupong Waiwadee and Lieutenant Colonel Sutthanda Aem-aek to carry out the arrest. The officers meticulously gathered evidence before moving forward with the operation.

