Man arrested after firing shots at coworker, shoot out with police | The Thaiger

A man has been tracked down and arrested after he shot at a coworker and later fired shots at police, one bullet accidentally hitting his brother-in-law. The coworker was not harmed after 27 year old Thirawat Thamkhanthee fired shots at him outside a Rayong factory on Tuesday, the Bangkok Post reports. Rayong is a province to the east of Bangkok.

Back in February, his coworker asked him not to smoke in the factory and Thamkhanthee became angry. Although that was months ago, the coworker says he thinks that was the motive why Thamkhanthee shot at him.

Thamkhanthee fled to his mother’s house. Police tracked him down a few days later and surrounded the home. Bangkok Post says his mother and brother-in-law were both outside, asking him to surrender. He shot at police and a bullet hit his brother-in-law, presumably by accident, although police are investigating the relationships within the family.

Sometime after shots were fired, he surrendered. He’s facing charges of attempted premeditated murder as well as illegal use and possession of a firearm.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post