Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand developing level 4 “gold standard” biohazard suits
In order to reduce the nation’s reliance on imported personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Thai scientists are developing a Level 4 biohazard suit, dubbed the “gold standard” by the organisers working on the project. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the textile industry are collaborating on the the suits after successfully developing Level 2 suits.
The GPO, together with the Textile Industry Development Institute and the Textile Federation of Thailand are already producing 100,000 sets of their “We Fight” edition Level 2 PPE suits, which will be ready for delivery in June and July. The Level 2 suits are made of polyester with a waterproof coating, and can be washed and reused up to 20 times. They’ll be delivered to hospitals to reduce the cost of importing from abroad, and will support domestic Thai development and manufacture of medical equipment.
The level 2 suits protects medical staff from low to medium infection risk, allowing them to safely care for patients who don’t require a respirator, to collect samples and to screen patients. The first batch of 44,000 suits, each valued at around 500 baht, is expected to be delivered by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
But we won’t know until tomorrow.
Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 emergency measures could finally see boxing stadiums, massage parlours, spas, cinemas and tutorial schools allowed to reopen next month. Pubs, bars and nightlife venues are expected to remain closed, well that’s the rumours for now anyway. The deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department says activities and businesses that are at “moderate risk” of Covid-19 transmission, the so-called ”yellow’ category”, are expected to be allowed to reopen in the next stage of relaxation.
Sources say the list includes cinemas, bowling alleys, skating rinks, karaoke outlets, amusement parks, water parks, zoos, tutorial schools, Thai traditional massage shops, spas, seminars, meeting venues, events in hotels, trade exhibition centres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums.
A cluster of infections from an event at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in March was blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases in the following weeks.
The secretary-general of the National Security Council says the committee met to discuss relaxing restrictions to allow more businesses and activities to restart. He didn’t give specific details on which businesses will be allowed to reopen, but said they have a higher risk of spreading infection than those previously allowed to resume. But those businesses should now have established health and safety measures to protect customers and their staff.
The result of the meeting will be forwarded to the CCSA meeting tomorrow for a decision on the third stage of lockdown easing which could begin on Monday, June 1. The number of new infections per day during the past two weeks has remained in low single digits, except for today, with most new cases imported from abroad during the repatriation process of Thai citizens.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Low cost carrier Thai AirAsia ponders merger
The CEO of Thai AirAsia says it may merge with another low-cost carrier to avoid cutthroat pricing wars once flights resume after the Covid-19 crisis subsides, and has admitted to conversations with other airlines. He says if tourism doesn’t resume by July, TAA will be forced to begin laying off employees, downsizing the company and its fleet to keep its business alive.
Thailand has 7 low-cost carriers which has forced a vicious price-war in the past five years providing cheap flights for people using the carriers in Thailand.
But local low cost carriers have suffered disproportionately over the past few months as the Covid-19 pandemic virtually shut down air travel in Asia and in many countries around the world. The Thai government’s restrictions on international and even domestic air travel have caused TAA serious losses. Some 40% of its revenue previously came from flights passing through Phuket’s airport.
The Thai franchise of Air Asia is losing about 1.2 billion baht per month due to the lockdown. Its 60 aircraft fleet is left stranded at airports according to Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of SET-listed Asia Aviation.
Tassapon, a major shareholder with 40.52% of Asia Aviation, the owner of TAA, told the Bangkok Post he’s already had conversations with other airlines about the possibility of a merger. He couldn’t disclose any details but says there isn’t a concrete plan, and other conditions must be fulfilled to enable a decision.
“A merger is possible if aviation in Thailand resumes with the same old fiery price wars. Furthermore now we have more limited revenue sources.”
Though domestic air services have taken off since May, passenger loads have not been good, as only those required to travel are doing so, and there is virtually no leisure travel.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 figures (May 28)
Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 11 new cases of coronavirus disease for Thailand. All confirmed cases were reported as quarantined repatriates from overseas.
This brings the national numbers to 3,065 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Dr. Taweesilp , the spokesman for the CCSA, says “of the new cases 1 was a 32 year old Thai woman, who returned from India last week on Friday. She had no symptoms and was quarantined in Samut Prakan province. On Monday she tested positive for the virus and was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan.”
“6 other cases were aged 27-52 years and had returned to Thailand from working in Qatar. Of the number 5 were masseurs and the others were reported to be maids. They were quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday. 3 of them were asymptomatic and the others had sore throats, no sense of smell or taste, headaches, muscle pain and excessive phlegm.”
“The remaining 4 other cases were reported all male construction workers aged 39-51 who had been in the employ of a foreign company in Kuwait. They returned on to Thailand on Sunday, and was quarantined in Bangkok. They tested positive on Tuesday, with symptoms such as headaches, no sense of smell, runny noses and fever.”
Dr. Taweesilp continues to say that “we can say that there are no new locally infected cases now as far as official reports are concerned. All the new cases reported daily were infected in other countries.”
No new deaths reported today, leaving Thailand’s death toll from coronavirus remaining at 57 people. Of the 3,065 accumulated cases, 2,945 (96%) had recovered with 14 more patients released over the previous 24 hours.
At the moment, only 63 people remain under treatment for the virus nationwide.
Phuket and Pattaya have reported no new cases of the Covid-19 virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
