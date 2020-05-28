Thailand’s Covid-19 figures (May 28)

Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 11 new cases of coronavirus disease for Thailand. All confirmed cases were reported as quarantined repatriates from overseas.

This brings the national numbers to 3,065 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Dr. Taweesilp , the spokesman for the CCSA, says “of the new cases 1 was a 32 year old Thai woman, who returned from India last week on Friday. She had no symptoms and was quarantined in Samut Prakan province. On Monday she tested positive for the virus and was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan.”

“6 other cases were aged 27-52 years and had returned to Thailand from working in Qatar. Of the number 5 were masseurs and the others were reported to be maids. They were quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday. 3 of them were asymptomatic and the others had sore throats, no sense of smell or taste, headaches, muscle pain and excessive phlegm.”

“The remaining 4 other cases were reported all male construction workers aged 39-51 who had been in the employ of a foreign company in Kuwait. They returned on to Thailand on Sunday, and was quarantined in Bangkok. They tested positive on Tuesday, with symptoms such as headaches, no sense of smell, runny noses and fever.”

Dr. Taweesilp continues to say that “we can say that there are no new locally infected cases now as far as official reports are concerned. All the new cases reported daily were infected in other countries.”

No new deaths reported today, leaving Thailand’s death toll from coronavirus remaining at 57 people. Of the 3,065 accumulated cases, 2,945 (96%) had recovered with 14 more patients released over the previous 24 hours.

At the moment, only 63 people remain under treatment for the virus nationwide.

Phuket and Pattaya have reported no new cases of the Covid-19 virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News