Lottery winner gets arrested for handing out free meth pills | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Congratulations. You’ve just won two grand prize Thai lottery tickets – a total of 12 million baht. So what do you do with the winnings?

You distribute methamphetamine pills to your friends for free, of course.

The Ban Paew police arrested the vegetable seller-turned local millionaire after winning the lottery ticket last year and turning his kind generosity into free Yaba distribution.. The police had received information about a home in Ban Paew, Bangkok, distributing drugs to teenagers in the area. The police got a search warrant for the home and discovered 39 year old Yut Wongthanom trying to escape from the back door when the police arrived.

A bag of the ‘Yaba’ pills were found in the man’s home, hidden in a bag buried under a mango tree in his backyard.

Yut told police he used to sell vegetables for a living before winning 12 million baht from the Thai lottery on July 18 last year. He brought land costing 7 million baht and added a home costing 3.5 million baht. He told police that, since winning the lottery, he had new friends visiting him every day.

He told police that he bought a large bag of Yala so he and friends could have some ‘fun’ when they came to his house.

Yut was arrested on August 7 and has been charged with dealing in Category 1 drugs.

SOURCE: Workpoint News