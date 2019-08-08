Thai baht may need another ‘haircut’ by the Bank of Thailand before the end of 2019 | The Thaiger

Business
Thai baht may need another ‘haircut’ by the Bank of Thailand before the end of 2019
Wednesday’s rate cut by the Bank of Thailand has not succeeded in reining in the surging baht, raising the prospect of another interest rate cut by 0.25 of a percentage point before the year-end.
While the central bank’s statement on the policy rate reduction didn’t mention the strength of the baht, economists suspect the baht’s strength and its impact on the Thai economy was a key reason for the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision. Yesterday they lowered the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage point – from 1.75% to 1.50%.
Yunyong Thaicharoen, first executive vice president and head of Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre says the Central Bank would have taken the sluggish economic growth into account.
“The baht has appreciated by 5.5% in 2019 when compared to neighbouring currencies, and the economic impact of the baht’s strength are starting to show in the country’s poor export performance”.
The Economic Intelligence Centre expects the BOT to reduce interest rate once more in 2019 by 0.25%, taking down the policy interest rate to 1.25% due to economic factors such as the impacts of the US-China trade war which has escalated to a currency war.
The baht was valued at 30.77 baht to the US dollar on August 7 after the interest rate cut, weakening by only 0.01 from 0.76 baht per US dollar on August 6.
The effectiveness of the central bank’s past measures to curb the strengthening baht has been unclear, said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist with Standard Chartered Bank.
On July 12, the BOT reduced the limits for outstanding balances of non-resident baht accounts and non-resident baht accounts for securities from 300 million to 200 million baht per non-resident.
Market analysts saw this announcement as the central bank’s attempt to reduce speculative capital inflows into Thailand’s economy.
Since then, the baht has appreciated slightly from 30.81 to 30.77 baht per US dollar.
Economists suggest that the key reason for the baht’s strength is largely unaffected by the BOT’s measures, as Thailand’s current account surplus, valued at 6% of GDP, leads to a perception among foreign investors of the country being a “safe haven” as an investment destination.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
170 billion baht stimulus to focus on tourism as economy plateaus
Inbound tourism to Thailand is about to get a boost with a proposed 170 billion baht government stimulus package . The Finance Ministry will submit the full plan to Cabinet on August 19.
Lavaron Sangsnit, the director general for the fiscal policy office, says the package aims to boost inbound tourism, and promote travel within the country by Thai and foreign tourists. The stimulus is also aimed to support farmers, small businesses and middle income earners.
The package comes after an economic slump in the first quarter around 2.8%. The government is also worried that a stronger baht and weaker Chinese yuan will continue to adversely affect the number of Chinese tourists coming to Thailand.
The Bank of Thailand yesterday cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% in a move intended to slow down the continuing strength of the baht .
More details about the economic stimulus specifics when they become available.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Currencies and stock exchanges flutter as the dust settles on the latest threats in the US-China trade spat
Central banks in India, Thailand and New Zealand cut interest rates this week in an attempt to fend off any harm from the spiralling US-China trade war.
The escalation of the trade war, sparked by fresh US tariff threats by US President Trump over the weekend, is seen as the reason for the policy shift.
On Monday, the People’s Bank of China claimed the slump in the yuan was driven by “unilateralism and trade protectionism measures and the imposition of tariff increases on China”. Aka. US-China trade war.
Worries that Australia may be the next to act led investors to send the Australian dollar to its lowest level against the US dollar in a decade. Australia’s central bank held its key policy rate at its current record low on Tuesday following two consecutive cuts, but suggests more easing measures might be needed amid the country’s slowing economy.
The unexpected moves by the three countries jolted global markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed flat after an early dive of 2%. Stock exchanges have been unsettled since Monday, when China let its currency weaken to the lowest point in more than a decade.
Yesterday, the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee made a surprise decision to cut the policy interest rate amid pressure to avert an economic slowdown and hedge the heightened trade war between the US and China. The MPC cut the interest rate by only 25 basis points to 1.5 %. Of the seven-member committee, five voted for the cut while two voted to maintain the rate at 1.75%.
The British pound was steady against the Thai baht yesterday following two weeks of dropping value against the strong Thai currency.
Business
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee has made a surprise decision today to cut the policy interest rate amid pressure to avert an economic slowdown and hedge the heightened trade war between the US and China.
The MPC cut the interest rate by only 25 basis points to 1.5 %. But the cut is significant. Of the seven-member committee, five voted for the cut while two voted to maintain the rate at 1.75%.
The Thai baht has been one of the strongest currencies in the region while the Chinese yuan has been weakening. The baht and Thai government bonds are considered by foreign investors as a safe-haven. The baht ranks 18th among the world’s strongest currencies.
The Thai currency has appreciated against the US dollar by about 5% since early this year while it has gained 8% against the Chinese yuan.
Exporters and even overseas Thai workers have recently expressed worries about the stronger baht. Locally there’s been pressure from the tourism sector saying that the Thai baht is part of the reason there has been a softening in some sectors of the Thai tourism industry. The property market too has seen a small drop in interest from traditional strong buyers like the Chinese.
Most economists had tipped the MPC to maintain the policy rate at today’s meeting.
After the news of a rate cut, the baht immediately weakened to 30.89 baht per US dollar, down from 30.75 before the rate cut, then it rebounded to 30.82 baht at around 3pm. Hard to keep a good currency down!
SOURCE: The Nation
