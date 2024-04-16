Thief snatches 210,000 baht gold necklace in a daring mall heist

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A bold theft occurred yesterday at 7pm when a lone robber seized a 5-baht weight gold necklace valued at over 210,000 baht from the Aurora gold shop located inside a shopping mall in Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. The thief, under the guise of examining the jewellery, snatched the necklace and fled the scene, leaving the shop staff and police in shock.

At the scene on the second floor of the shopping mall, police cordoned off the vicinity of the Aurora gold shop and promptly began their investigation. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect, a tall man with dark, reddish skin, entering the shop at 6.32pm, wearing a floral shirt, white shorts, and a face mask. He appeared to have planned the heist meticulously, carrying a black bag as he approached the employees under the pretence of interest in the gold necklace.

The staff, unsuspecting of the impending crime, showcased four necklaces from the display, but as one of the employees reached for a mirror at the suspect’s request, he seized the opportunity to grab a necklace and made a swift escape.

The stolen item, weighing 5 baht, is approximately 210,000 baht (US$5,700) in value. Shocked by the sudden turn of events, the employees recounted that the man did not specify the type of necklace he wanted, prompting them to present four different styles.

The police are now closely examining the crime scene and reviewing additional CCTV footage from the surrounding area to track the escape route taken by the perpetrator.

