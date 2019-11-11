Police suspect land dispute in double murder in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Police suspect land dispute in double murder in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai police are investigating a husband and wife that were murdered in the province’s Chiang Saen District last Wednesday.
When arriving at the property, police found the bodies of a husband and wife, both with strangulation marks on their necks. There was no sign of a struggle and nothing was stolen. Their pick-up truck and motorcycles were still at the scene. Police believe the murders may have been committed by two or more suspects.
They also believe the murders may been over a land dispute. A neighbour told police that the deceased had sold road access to other villagers as a way to enter and exit their properties.
But after the transaction, they demanded more money, resulting in mediation by the village headman. Police officers have been interrogating the relevant people in the case to find out more about the dispute and their whereabouts on the night of the murder.
The victims’ bodies have been sent to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital for autopsy. The case is still being investigated.
First chamber of Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave now open to visitors
The first chamber of the cave where twelve Thai footballers and their coach became trapped for seventeen days last year, is now open to visitors in Chiang Rai.
The Chiang Rai Times reports that, along with the entrance to the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai being open, the first chamber and the Nang Non spirit house are also accessible from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.
It’s understood that only twenty people at a time can be admitted to all three spots and visitors must obtain a permit from park officials. Yesterday, tourists were lining up to enter the first chamber on its first day of opening, with park officials confirming that the cave welcomed 2,000 visitors in total.
Last month, the cave complex was upgraded from a forest park to a national park. It’s reported that the cave, part of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, welcomed around 1.5 million visitors last year, but they weren’t allowed inside as restoration work was still ongoing as part of the upgrade. There was also a lot of equipment left over from the July 2018 rescue that still needed to be fully removed.
Yesterday, the deputy director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Jongklai Worapongsathork led the opening ceremony, including religious rituals as a mark of respect at the Nang Non spirit house.
The cave garnered worldwide attention in July last year when the 13 young men, members of the Wild Boars (Mu Pa) football team, became trapped there during unexpected flooding which trapped them inside the cave. Their subsequent rescue, after seventeen days, made headlines around the world and is the subject of a forthcoming Hollywood movie and a Netflix mini-series.
Tham Luang Cave reopens to visitors in November
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation says it is reopening the Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai on November 1. The cave had a test opening on October 27 and everything went as planned.
It will be the first time visitors have been allowed into the caves since the famous Tham Luang Cave Rescue nearly 18 months ago. Since then, visitors have only been allowed to the entrance of the cave and but not inside. On October 27 officials had a test run to allow tourists inside again.
During the rescue, twelve members of a local junior football team, aged eleven to sixteen, along with their 25 year old assistant coach, were trapped after heavy rains partially flooded the cave whilst they were inside.
Rescue efforts were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents, and no contact was made for more than a week. The effort expanded into a massive operation amid intense worldwide public interest involving international rescue teams. On July 2, divers found the group alive on an elevated rock about 4 kilometres from the cave mouth. Between July 8 and 10, all the boys and their coach were rescued in a risky, exquisitely-prepared and innovative operation.
Since the rescue there has been a massive renovation to the cave. All the rescue equipment has been removed and safety rails and decorations have been placed inside to ensure visitors can explore the cave safely.
The ‘test’ visitors were divided into groups of 25 to 30. Three groups were allowed in at a time, and later groups only admitted when the previous groups returned. All the visitors say were pleased with the process and changes to the cave, according to the cave’s spokesman.
The official opening date is November 1 and visitors can enter the cave from 9am – 4,30pm every day.
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
Chiang Rai’s International Airport is not slated for closure, according to Thailand’s Transport Minister. The comment came after Airports of Thailand’s president announced on Monday October 28 that AOT was ‘considering’ closing Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports, throwing media, and the staff at the two airports, into a spin.
The minister has told The Nation that AOT “has no plans to close or downgrade any airport in Thailand, including those in Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.” He says there is no change to the planned expansion of six airports.
The press reports regarding the planned closure of Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Chiang Rai International Airport were “just misinterpretation,” AOT’s president told The Nation, adding that the real message is that the high-speed train project might lead to fewer travellers for both airports.
“The AOT will draw up a flexible plan to deal with the development.”
Passenger numbers at most airports, except Chiang Rai International Airport, are far above capacity. The Chiang Mai Airport serves 11.32 million travellers annually despite capacity of just 8 million, and Phuket Airport, with capacity of 12.5 million, is struggling now with 17.85 million, and growing. Hat Yai Airport is serving 4.03 million passengers a year, and has just 2.5 million in capacity.
More than 64 million people have passed through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport so far this year, with a capacity of 45 million, and its secondary Dong Mueang Airport has served over 41 million despite capacity of only 30 million.
Chiang Rai’s airport is doing better with 2.95 million, a bit below its full current capacity of 3 million pax. These six airports have a combined total capacity of 101 million passengers, which is expected to rise to 186 million by 2024, according to the transport minister, who also said that he has requested that AOT collaborate with relevant organisations to improve the immigration process, using electronic e-visas to lessen density at checkpoints, providing convenience for tourists and enhanced efficiency.
