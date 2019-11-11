“Pattaya’s a rubbish infested dump” – Mayor swings into action | The Thaiger

Pattaya
“Pattaya’s a rubbish infested dump” – Mayor swings into action
PHOTO: “Add some rubbish bins if you want to known as a tourist city” – Facebook/Patchara Joy
Listening to criticism earlier last week, that Pattaya was a “rubbish infested dump”, the mayor swung into immediate action.
According to We Love Pattaya, Pattaya’s mayor sent municipal cleaners t0 various areas according to a “We Love Pattaya,” campaign, in a cleanup that lasted from November 4 – 8. The aim was to make Pattaya “green” and restore its image as a “tourist paradise”.
Efforts focused on Soi Jomtien 5 and the Bali Hai area ahead of a sports event. The public are asked to help by keeping the place tidy and reporting violators on City Hall’s 24 hour 1337 hotline.
Immediate fines of 2,000 baht are threatened for anyone, local or foreign, who doesn’t toe the line and throws rubbish on the ground or leaves rubbish on the beach. Residents are told to contact the Pattaya Contact Centre on 1337, 24 hours a day, if they see areas of rubbish, or uncollected garbage.
The Facebook post about the story on We Love Pattaya attracted 2,400 ‘likes’ from Thai readers.
SOURCE: We Love Pattaya
Crime
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
Pattaya Police have tried to wrestle back the ongoing media speculation over the case of the American and two Thai escapees, who escaped from the Pattaya Court last Monday at 3pm.
At a media briefing yesterday they said the escape, hunt and capture had been reported poorly, was full of speculation and factual errors. They pointed out that the wife of the American who escaped had been captured, and that the American man had died when he was still alive.
Flanked by other senior officers, Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana tried to go through all the facts of the case to clarify the week-long media frenzy over the case. He said the investigation was still ongoing as they sought to clarify if the gang received help in their escape. He also suggest that “negligence” on the part of court security was a likely cause of the brazen Monday escape.
Some of the details he mentioned…
• He dismissed press reports about 40 million baht changing hands
• American Bart Allen Helmus was still alive in hospital in a coma
• The 39 year old escaped along with his 30 year old wife Sirinpha “Om” Wisetrit, and 40 year old Noi or Ton Nilthes
• Evidence in the form of pliers, chains, clothes, an adapted BB gun and a 9mm gun were presented
• Police listed ten people who allegedly aided and abetted their escape. They were all named as four men aged 20, 25, 31 and one other, and six women aged 18, 19, 23, 27, 32 and 40.
• Five vehicles including cars and pick-ups have been seized
The escapees have been charged with five offences including attempted murder, escape using force, weapons offences and firing a weapon.Â The accomplices, all of whom are now in custody, have been charged with three offences including criminal conspiracy and aiding and abettingÂ in an escape.
Police related the sequence of events…
Police said that one of the conspirators called “Mot” had given Noi a gun that was used to threaten a guard. He fired one time but the shot did not hit anyone. The guard – Pol Lt Thanamet Phophan – from the Sattahip force but temporarily attached to the Pattaya force – was stabbed by the American when he refused to hand over keys.
The three escaped in a pick-up followed by accomplices in a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Toyota Vigo. They went to Jomtien Sai 2 (cut through to Sukhumvit) then into the Huay Yai police jurisdiction. From there they travelled to Route 331 and on to Bo Win, Sri Racha. Their pick-up was left there and seized by police as evidence the next day.
Accomplices Mot and “Mack” cut the escapees’ chains and they were given changes of clothes. The three escapees travelled in the Mirage with two women named as “Ning” and “Naen” to Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border.
All five were surrounded in a sugar cane plantation in Wattana Nakhon district. Noi and the female accomplices gave themselves up without resistance. But Bart and his wife attempted to flee across the border to Cambodia. Bart took his wife as a hostage and shot her in the head with a gun. But this was only a glancing blow and didn’t kill her.
He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head. Both taken to hospital.
Lt-Gen Satawat praised all concerned for the swift capture of the escapees and resolution of the case. He said that the escapees and the conspirators had met in prison over recent months.
He dismissed media claims that 40 million baht had changed hands between the escapees and the accomplices.
Police also addressed the speculation that the American’s wife’s pregnancy was a reason for the escape. Police say it was more likely that they were fleeing because of the very serious nature of the penalties for their alleged drug offences.
Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana said that an investigation was underway to determine if there was help from officials at the court though he gave more weight to the idea that “negligent work practices” had contributed to the successful escape.
SOURCE: Daily News | 77kaoded
Pattaya
American fugitive remains on life support
PHOTO: MONTAGE: 77kaoded
The American man who escaped from a Pattaya court has not died, according to the director of a hospital in southeastern Sa Kaeo province.
Now Thai media are using the word “Coma!!” in their latest headlines. A doctor says 39 year old Bart Allen Helmus is in critical condition and remains on a respirator.
ER staff confirmed to the media Helmus is still alive, but simply noted… “His heart is still pumping.”
His 30 year old wife is also in serious condition after he apparently shot her in the forehead. Earlier reports said she was only slightly wounded, but she’s actually in a “grievous state”, according the hospital spokesperson.
Thai outlet 77kaoded contradicted and added to earlier reports, saying Helmus fired twice at police with a BB gun modified into a 9mm pistol. He then reportedly shot his wife in the forehead before shooting himself in the head, according to the Thai news outlet.
This was the latest confirmed details about the situation yesterday HERE.
The American, his Thai wife and a Thai accomplice escaped from the holding cells at the Pattaya Courthouse on Monday in a brazen escape. Since the incident police have issued 11 arrest warrants for accomplices they believe aided and abetted the three.
The other Thai accomplice is now in detention.
Crime
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
COMPILATION: The Pattaya News
As one commenter rightfully said today, “more twists than the road to Pai”.
Information, and plenty of rumours, have been fast and furious in recent days in regards to the story of the American and two Thais who escaped from the Pattaya Court holding cells on Monday after stabbing a man and threatening staff with a gun. Some rumours have been published as ‘fact’ and later proven to be unconfirmed. We apologise for any inadvertent publishing of unconfirmed reports.
The Thaiger has scoured all main news sources in the past hour and been able to come up with the following ‘facts’, as best we can ascertain them from reliable sources.
The National Police TV network has posted photos of the arrest scene and report that the American, Bart Allen Helmus, shot his Thai partner and then pointed the gun to his head and shot himself.
Both were rushed to hospital. The condition of both can not be verified at this time. It is understood that both are currently under tight security at the Sa Kaew Somdej Prayuparaj hospital.
Mr. Helmus has been reported by Matichon Online to be in a coma and has not regained consciousness since the shooting incident. Matichon also report that his wife has been able to talk to doctors.
The gun used was a Kimber Warrior 25 Automatic Closed Pistol.
The other Thai fugitive, “Noi” Nilthes, is currently in police custody.
Police have issued 11 other arrest warrants in regards to this case. They are all charged with aiding and abetting the three escapees.
The last news about the guard, who was stabbed on Monday at the Pattaya Court holding cells, was that is recovering. No verifiable news has been published about his condition since that update a day ago.
These are the only facts we can verify through proper sources at this moment. We will continue to pursue more facts in this case.
In other news, a 20 year old, Warakorn ‘Mod’ Ditmalee, who is one of the suspects that assisted the three escapees, has reportedly been arrested by Pattaya Police for allegedly purchasing the knife and gun used in the escape at Pattaya Court. He is also alleged to have met the three fugitives at a meeting point south of Pattaya, and freed them from their chains. This was reported by The Pattaya Mail.
