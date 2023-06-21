Lamphun FC President arrested over alleged gambling, money laundering links

Picture courtesy of เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand Facebook

Lamphun’s Football Club president has been apprehended in connection to a major gambling and money laundering network. The suspect, known as ‘Boss Tal,’ was captured in Phayao province by authorities.

Yesterday, Pol. Lt. Gen. Roy Inkapiroj, Deputy Police Chief and Director of the Center for Combating Cybercrime (PCT), announced the arrest of Phongsiri, also known as ‘Boss Tal,’ under a warrant issued yesterday. The suspect was charged with illegally organising and promoting gambling activities, money laundering, and involvement in a criminal conspiracy. He was detained at a house in Phayao, reportedly owned by his father, while hiding from the authorities.

Pol. Col. Tinakorn revealed that after several years of investigation and collecting evidence, it was believed that Phongsiri and his associates were involved in the online gambling network TS911.com. Initial searches were carried out yesterday, across various provinces, resulting in the discovery of evidence linking the suspects to the ongoing investigation, KhaoSod reported.

During surveillance, Phongsiri often changed locations, perhaps aware that authorities were monitoring him. The arrest followed the court issuing an arrest warrant. The suspect was transferred to the Makkasan police station for questioning, with Pol. Lt. Col. Trairong was present during the interrogation.

Authorities intend to collaborate with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) in examining Phongsiri’s assets connected to the case. Legal action will be taken to seize and confiscate these assets. The suspect’s assets that could be seized include the Lamphun Warriors Football Club, which Phongsiri allegedly purchased with laundered money, as well as other businesses used as a front. In addition, he reportedly has multiple properties across the northern provinces and luxury vehicles, with a total estimated worth of at least one billion baht.

Last month, a three-day operation targeting a criminal network allegedly connected to a former officer known as “Inspector Sua” resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals. Law enforcement agencies conducted raids on 39 locations throughout Thailand, detaining suspects on charges of operating a secret organisation, gambling operations, and money laundering collusion. To read more click HERE.