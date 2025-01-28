Thailand video news | Two suspects assault Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic, PNP officer escapes Philippines amid ₱6.7-B drug case

In Thailand video news, Alex highlights compelling stories from Thailand and beyond, including a shocking assault on a Bangkok doctor, a family’s quest for justice following a Thai intern’s mysterious death in Japan, and Thai police cracking down on a Chinese money-laundering network. Other stories cover Bangkok’s criticised pollution response, updates on unregistered hotels, and a fabricated hero story by a Bolt driver. Alex also reports on regional headlines, such as Malaysia’s vape smuggling crackdown, the passing of beloved news anchor Noo Manet Athana, Vietnam’s arrest of a $40M fraud mastermind, and a Philippine police officer fleeing amid a ₱6.7-B drug case investigation.

Police are chasing two men who attacked Dr. Chanesd Srisukho, 37, outside his Silom beauty clinic on January 25. The suspects, riding an orange Honda PCX, hit the doctor with their fists and a helmet. CCTV captured the attack and their escape toward Sathon Road. Dr. Chanesd, who suffered facial injuries, believes the motive involves either his clinic’s success or a past business dispute.

Kornnaphat “Nat” Promsung, 25, disappeared after a dormitory party in Hiroshima on December 21. Weeks later, his body turned up at a Thai restaurant. Doubting the restaurant owner’s claims, Nat’s family urges Thai authorities to review CCTV footage and investigate further, suspecting murder.

Thai police raided five luxury villas in Chon Buri, exposing a Chinese money-laundering operation. Investigators found the properties, worth over 20 million baht, linked to call centre scams targeting Chinese tourists. Authorities plan more arrests to dismantle the network.

The Tourism Ministry will revise the Hotel Act to legalise over 500 small accommodations currently operating without licences. The plan reduces restrictions while enforcing safety standards. Officials also aim to streamline other regulations and launch a tourism stimulus with 1 million privileges in June.

Bangkok’s 140 million-baht free public transport scheme aimed to reduce PM2.5 levels by reducing private vehicle use. Train ridership jumped 45%, but critics called the plan a short-term fix and pushed for long-term solutions, like air purifiers in schools.

Bolt driver Chokchai Wailew admitted fabricating a viral story about helping an intoxicated passenger. Exposed to inconsistencies, Chokchai apologised and faced blacklisting after investigators uncovered his past fraudulent behaviour.

Malaysian authorities arrested 14 smugglers moving unregulated vapes worth $4 million through Kuala Lumpur Airport. The syndicate bribed customs officers $45,000 monthly. With youth addiction rising, officials push for stricter vape regulations.

Noo Manet Athana, a prominent CNC News anchor, died of illness in Bangkok on January 26. A respected journalist since 2009, she leaves a legacy of professionalism and dedication. Her funeral will take place in Phnom Penh.

Vietnamese police captured Phạm Thị Huyền Trang, 26, for orchestrating a $40 million scam that defrauded over 13,000 victims. Trang trained her team to impersonate officials and steal money using fake apps. Authorities plan to expand the case to cover money laundering.

A Philippine police general linked to a mishandled ₱6.7-billion drug case fled the country on January 8, just days before an arrest warrant. While 20 officers face detention, others remain under investigation as immigration officials tighten controls.