Man used dating app to murder one woman, torture another

A man was arrested for murdering a woman he met on a dating app while police found another severely beaten woman in his room. The 27 year old man had been wanted for the torture of a woman that resulted in her death on July 21 in Bangkok Noi but had gone on the run. Police got a tip-off about his whereabouts and arrived at an apartment in Phatthalung province just in time to rescue the second woman.

Bangkok Post reported that the police chief of the Central Investigation Bureau said the man had previously convinced a woman he met on a dating app to move in with him. Once she was there, he locked her in the house and beat her for about a month. When police found the tortured woman on July 21, her skull and spine were severely damaged and she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. He fled the apartment in Bangkok and went on the run from the police.

An arrest warrant was issued on September 29 for the torture death of his 26 year old victim in Bangkok, but police did not know the man’s whereabouts. The Crime Suppression Division was informed that he was believed to be living with another woman from Lamphun in the Muang district of Phatthalung province.

He had his next torture victim on a dating app in August, shortly after beating the other woman to death. Last month the woman agreed to take the train south to be with him, believing they were in love. After they met for breakfast at the train station, he took her home and verbally attacked her for looking at another man during their breakfast.

He then locked the woman in his room for over a month, abusing his torture victim. The woman said he would take drugs and the beatings would intensify.

“When he took meth pills, he attacked me more. I was suffering in the room. I thought I would die in this room.”

When police found the man and his victim, he confessed to the torture of the woman in Phatthalung and killing the woman in Bangkok, claiming that he had no control over himself when he would fly into a jealous rage. But a positive urine test and a jail term in January of last year for drug charges suggest that meth had a hand in his uncontrolled violence.

The woman was severely beaten, with 10 broken ribs, a bruised body, and a very swollen face. the CSD sent her to the ICU at Phatthalung Hospital for treatment. She pressed charges for assault against the man, who was sent to Bangkok already to charge him with murder.