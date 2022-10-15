Connect with us

Weather

UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Early warning systems can save countless lives, as they did in the floods in Pakistan this year, pictured above. (via Fida Hussain )

A worrisome new report from the United Nations warns that half of the world is unprepared for potential disasters. With climate change increasing the number of natural disasters and creating extreme weather worldwide, half of the countries on the planet don’t have proper early warning systems. The lack of advanced indicators could potentially cost countless lives.

Disaster risk and weather agencies within the UN released a report saying that without early warning systems, countries have an average of eight times more deadly than countries with warning systems experiencing a similar catastrophe. The advance warning allows governments to plan for disasters like storms, floods, heatwaves, and droughts. Extreme weather events like this are becoming more and more common on the planet, and countries need to be prepared for the effects of climate change.

The UN report urges that multi-hazard early warning systems should be put in place in every country. Currently, only about half have such systems. Unsurprisingly, the worst-equipped nations are the poorest ones that are often most severely affected by natural disasters and extreme weather.

Just one-third of developing small island nations have such multi-hazard early warning systems in place, and less than half of the least developed nations in the world have needed equipment. The head of the Office for Disaster Risk Reduction at the UN described the significant gap in protection as alarming. They called for urgent changes to improve the situation and save not just lives, but also structures, infrastructure, and people’s homes and possessions as well as their work and livelihood.

The threat of natural disasters and extreme weather has skyrocketed in recent years. Per 100,000 people, the number affected by natural disasters averaged about 1,147 during the decade between 2005 and 2014. In the last decade, that number has nearly doubled to 2,066.

But there is a silver lining, as early disaster warning systems have reduced the number of people who disappeared or died as a result of these natural catastrophes. Between 2005 to 2014 that number was 1.77 per 100,000 but has dropped to 0.84 in the last decade. Early warning systems have even helped in major disasters where there was prevalent death. The recent monsoon floods in Pakistan that left one-third of the country under water and 1,700 people dead would have had a much higher fatality rate without the early warning systems.

The UN is expected to present an action plan in Egypt next month during the COP27 climate summit. They call for all countries to be equipped with early warning systems within the next five years. UN Chief Antonio Guterres commented on the peril of climate change and the unfairness of those who suffer the consequences.

“Extreme weather events will happen. But they do not need to become deadly disasters. Those who have done the least to cause the climate crisis are paying the highest price.”

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime31 mins ago

Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
Weather55 mins ago

UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Pollution1 hour ago

Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Sponsored2 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Tourism2 hours ago

Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Weather2 hours ago

Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
Education2 hours ago

What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cambodia2 hours ago

School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
World3 hours ago

No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
Koh Samui3 hours ago

No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Thailand3 hours ago

Phone use must be hands-free while driving
Video3 hours ago

From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
Video3 hours ago

The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Visa4 hours ago

Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
Bangkok Travel4 hours ago

What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Hot News5 hours ago

Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending