Japanese man allegedly beaten by Pattaya bar security | Thaiger

Crime
Japanese man allegedly beaten by Pattaya bar security
A Japanese man is recovering after allegedly receiving a beating by security guards at a bar in central Pattaya just after midnight this morning, according to the Pattaya City Police. The 41 year old Japanese man, Takeshi Shigami, arrived at the police station at 1 am, saying that two nightclub guards assaulted him without provocation. He claims he did nothing to aggravate the bouncers into attacking. The man filed the police report and then went to the local hospital a checkup out of an abundance of caution.
The Pattaya police attempted to locate the suspect after investigating the incident at the bar, asking the suspect’s father to tell the bouncer to turn himself in. The suspect, Nipon Prakong, arrived to be interviewed at the police station at 4 am, and proceeded to lay out a very different tale than that of the victim’s. He accepted full responsibility for attacking the Japanese man, but claimed that the other security guards at the club were not involved. He also stressed that the incident was not unprovoked. His version of events described a very drunk Takeshi entering the bar after closing time demanding a beer even though they were clearly shut and had all the house lights on.
Pattaya currently has a midnight curfew for bars because of Covid-19, just as Bangkok is considering a 9 pm curfew so the bar was obligated to follow that restriction. They refused to serve him, at which point the Japanese man got visibly agitated. Nipon said that Takeshi was disappointed and upset and clearly drunk and began shouting loudly, demanding to be served. The bouncer asked him to leave the bar, but the man refused demanding repeatedly to be given a beer before he would agree to vacate the closed nightclub. Eventually the man pushed the bouncer, though the bouncer admits it was a light push, but Nipon was enraged and hit Takeshi in the face.
The bouncer is facing criminal charges of committing bodily harm causing injuries. The name of the bar was not mentioned to the press as Pattaya Police considered it an ongoing investigation. They plan to review the CCTV footage inside the bar to confirm if the beating was unprovoked as the Japanese man claims or came after intoxicated belligerence escalated to a violent outburst as the bouncer asserts. They also plan on taking additional statements from both the security guard and the Japanese men, including investigating further Takeshi’s claim that there were two bouncers involved not just Nipon.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Koh Samui
Foreigners charged with DUI teach English to Koh Samui probation staff
Foreigners on Koh Samui who have been caught driving while intoxicated are now teaching English to probation officers as part of their community service.
Those with a drink driving charge are ordered by the court to complete 24 hours of community service. The foreigners have been teaching probation staff basic greetings and conversational English as well as grammar and legal terms.
A 70 year old German expat with a DUI charge says he was excited to teach English for his community service hours. The staff at the probation office also say the foreigners have been enthusiastic about teaching.
Teaching English to staff at the island’s Department of Probation is a useful community service plan and also fun, probation chief Witthawan Sunthornkhajit says.
“สนง.คุมประพฤติ เกาะสมุย” ดึงเมาแล้วขับต่างชาติ ช่วยงานสังคม-สอนภาษา เสริมทักษะเจ้าหน้าที่
Posted by กรมคุมประพฤติ Department of Probation on Friday, April 2, 2021
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
Thai man arrested after beating and killing dog for being “mangy”
A 24 year old Thai man has been arrested in northeastern Thailand’s Udon Thani province, for beating and killing a dog because it appeared to be “mangy.” Watchdog Thailand, posted a graphic video clip on Facebook of the man assaulting the dog several times with a knife and pipe in front of its owner’s house.
Later that day, the dog’s owner went to the police station to file a complaint against the man, who was his nephew. The nephew’s mother went to the police station after hearing what had happened and phoned her son to come and surrender to police. Police arrested and charged him with animal abuse and damaging another person’s assets.
The dog’s owner said his nephew told the dog that he hated him before he killed him. The man’s mother said her son was recently jailed over taking and selling drugs. She says her nephew told her he wanted to kill the dog because it was mangy.
The alleged dog killer now is facing up to 2 years in prison, and a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both under Thailand’s Animal Welfare Act. Police also say they will test him for drug usage, as his history has indicated he may have been under the influence at the time of the killing.
For the owner’s part, not providing proper treatment and appropriate living for pets is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act. Anyone who fails to comply with the act can face penalties. While for the alleged dog killer, the act states that those who treat animals poorly, be it neglect or torture, will be reprimanded. However, being held responsible for animal cruelty is not common as Thailand has a large number of street, or “soi” in Thai, dogs that appear to have mange.
If you see acts of animal cruelty, you can call the local police at 191 or report it to the Tourist Police by calling their hotline at 1155. Thailand
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Man’s genitals cut and flushed by jealous girlfriend
Ever felt like your sex life has been flushed down the toilet? A man in Taiwan experienced that literally when his girlfriend cut off his genitals while he slept and flushed them down her toilet on the evening of March 30. The story, first published by the website Mothership the day after the incident, involves a 52 year old man identified as Huang and his 40 year old Vietnamese girlfriend known as Feng, a deep sleep, and a fit of jealous rage. And a sharp pair of scissors.
The alleged story of the domestic dispute started with the man eating Huadiao wine noodles, a ramen dish made with Chinese rice wine. Huang blames this alcoholic meal for the deep sleep he fell into after. Authorities believe the food may have been spiked, explaining why he did not wake up during the genital mutilation.
Feng had suspected her boyfriend was having an affair, and around 11 pm, lost her temper and acting out of jealously, cut off her sleeping boyfriend’s member. She used a sharp object, which she later stated was a pair of scissors, and sliced his genitals off without waking him.
When medics transported him to the hospital, Huang was awake but had lost a lot of blood. Emergency surgery was performed and the man is now in stable condition. It was reported that his modest 7.5 cm package was reduced by 80% to an even more modest 1.5 cm.
Doctors asked Feng where his genitals were, and she informed them that she had flushed it down the toilet. Doctors said that even if they could recover the organ, it would not be able to be reattached. She expressed regret for her actions and turned herself in at the police station and admitted to the spontaneous radical surgery. She said her actions were due to her belief that Huang was cheating on her.
No word on the status of their relationship.
And, yes, it is not an actual photo of the aforementioned penis. Thanks for pointing that out in the comments section.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
