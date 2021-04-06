Thailand eyes travel bubbles again with low-risk countries | Thaiger

Thailand is eyeing travel bubbles once again with low-risk countries like Singapore, Laos and Vietnam. Sports and Tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says officials from Thailand and Singapore are discussing forming travel bubbles, as Singapore already has experience forming green routes with other asian countries.

“We have acknowledged that Singapore has previously run the travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand. If Singapore agrees to run the scheme with Thailand as well, we would probably be able to receive tourists from Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Singaporeans.”

He says it would be easier for Thailand to form travel bubbles with Laos and Vietnam as they share a border. When Thailand reopens in October, travel bubbles are expected to commence at the same time. But the idea only seems to be popular with other ASEAN countries as Thailand’s top source markets like China and Russia don’t seem to have travellers in a hurry to leave.

But, as before, Thailand’s travel bubble plans may be halted if any more massive outbreaks or third waves appear. Talks with European nations have been stalled as infections increased. Last year, Thailand mulled such travel bubbles, but they never came to fruition as partnering countries along with Thailand dealt with second waves of the coronavirus. reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors. The quarantine period has been cut down to 7 days for vaccinated visitors arriving in Thailand. Phuket is set to reopen in July under the “sandbox” model where vaccinated visitors can travel to the island without undergoing quarantine (if the local population can reach a level of 70% vaccination in the next 2 months). Thailand is slowlyto vaccinated foreign visitors. The quarantine period has been cut down to 7 days for vaccinated visitors arriving in Thailand. Phuket is set to reopen in July under the “sandbox” model where vaccinated visitors can travel to the island without undergoing quarantine (if the local population can reach a level of 70% vaccination in the next 2 months).

Asia’s first travel bubble , allowing citizens of the 2 countries to fly back and forth without quarantine. Palau, the tiny Micronesian archipelago of 500 islands dotting the western Pacific Ocean, calls it a “sterile corridor” connecting the two countries. China Airlines, the Taiwanese carrier, flew the 4-hour journey between Taipei airport and Palau’s main airport yesterday afternoon. Meanwhile, the island nations of Taiwan and Palau are leading the race in creating, allowing citizens of the 2 countries to fly back and forth without quarantine. Palau, the tiny Micronesian archipelago of 500 islands dotting the western Pacific Ocean, calls it a “sterile corridor” connecting the two countries. China Airlines, the Taiwanese carrier, flew the 4-hour journey between Taipei airport and Palau’s main airport yesterday afternoon.

SOURCE: Travel Daily Media

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.