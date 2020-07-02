Italian police seize 14 tonnes of amphetamine valued at 1 billion euros | The Thaiger

Crime
Italian police seize 14 tonnes of amphetamine valued at 1 billion euros
“We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria, which in the past few years has become the world’s largest producer of amphetamines.”
Police in Italy today announced the seizure of 14 tonnes of amphetamines manufactured by the Islamic State in Syria, calling it the “biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.” The drugs, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within shipping containers, are valued at about a billion euros (34.7 billion baht), and were intended to be sold on the European market “to finance terrorism,” according to a statement from the finance police of Naples.
Police say 3 suspect containers arrived at the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, containing large cylindrical paper rolls for industrial use, as well as industrial machinery. Cutting open the paper rolls and machinery with chainsaws, police found them filled with tablets. Video taken by police showed pills spilling out of the rolls and gearwheels as they were forced open.
Captagon, a brand name, was originally for medical use but illegal versions have been dubbed “the jihad drug” as they are widely used by Islamic State fighters in combat.
“The IS makes extensive use of it in all territories over which it exerts influence and where it controls the drug trade. Once the factories are established, it is easy for IS to produce large quantities also for the world market for synthetic drugs, in order to quickly accumulate substantial funding.”
The amount of drugs seized is sufficient to satisfy the entire European market, police told reporters, without providing a time frame. Naples police say a “consortium” of criminal groups was likely involved in the distribution of the drugs, including possibly many clans within the infamous Camorra criminal gangs of Naples.
“The hypothesis is that during the lockdown, production and distribution of synthetic drugs in Europe practically stopped. Many smugglers, even in consortiums, have turned to Syria where production does not seem to have slowed down.”
SOURCE: Barron’sKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Crime
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested a 48 year old man for allegedly threatening local residents and officers with a knife. The man reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
The captain of the Nong Prue police told The Pattaya News they arrested 48 year old Sumet Hongjaroen from the northeastern Phetchabun province. He is accused of “erratically brandishing a knife” and running and shouting loudly at locals. Witnesses say they were afraid he might hurt others. He was arrested with the help of multiple officers and was uncooperative, having to be forcibly restrained with a net gun and poles.
Police say Sumet was tested and found to have methamphetamine in his urine.He faces multiple charges including resisting arrest, brandishing a deadly weapon in public and creating a public disturbance. There was no mention of the drugs test.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Officials raid 2 Phuket casinos, arresting 87 illegal gamblers
Officials have raided 2 Phuket casinos resulting in 87 people being arrested for allegedly gambling after the island’s provincial police received complaints of gambling dens operating around the clock – a violation of the current Emergency Decree which bans crowds.
The first raid took place at about 3:30 pm and was at a casino in tambon Talat Nua of Muang district. The premises provided parking spaces for motorcycles and up to 30 cars, and was fenced on all sides with metal sheets. Officials arrested 45 gamblers-30 men and 15 women. They also seized 62,420 baht that was placed as wagers and a gold necklace that was 15 grams in weight.
Around the same time, a second team raided another casino tambon Sisunthon of Thalang district in Phuket’s north. It was also fenced with metal sheets and featured an ample amount of parking space. 42 people- 22 men and 20 women- were rounded up with police seizing 64,260 baht in placed wagers.
All have been charged with illegal betting and violating the Emergency Decree which was recently extended through July.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Two men in custody after British man’s motorbike stolen in Pattaya – VIDEO
Two men are in custody, after being accused of stealing a motorbike from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The bike’s owner, 53 year old British national, Davidson Fraser, had parked the bike between Soi Jomtien 6 and 7, in order to go exercising. He returned sometime later to find the bike gone, so he filed a report with the Pattaya Police.
Thanks to CCTV footage, it took officers just 3 hours to find and arrest the alleged thieves, who were already known to them. Chusak ‘Boy’ Sakunthong, aged 28, and Suwit ‘Wit’ Lakornsri, aged 23, were apprehended near a condo development on Jomtien Second Road, with the bike nearby. Both suspects have allegedly tested positive for drugs and are in police custody awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Italian police seize 14 tonnes of amphetamine valued at 1 billion euros
Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September
iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones
“We Tour Together” launched to boost domestic tourism
US buys up most of the world’s supply of Covid-19 drug
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit reaches US$19 million settlement
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
EU temporarily bans flights from Pakistan International Airlines
Japanese man earns master’s degree in ninja studies
Thailand sets new guidelines to govern “medical tourism”
Officials raid 2 Phuket casinos, arresting 87 illegal gamblers
Phuket’s (in)famous “Soi Bangla” district reopens today
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- People4 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- Thailand3 days ago
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
- World4 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
- Bangkok4 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
- Bangkok4 days ago
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
- Crime4 days ago
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl