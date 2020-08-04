Connect with us

Crime

Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Vorayuth "Boss' Yoovidhya, alive and well, location unknown.
    • follow us in feedly

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked the independent panel examining the dismissal of charges relating to the 2012 hit-and-run case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya if it can be re-opened. Prosecutors abruptly decided not to arraign Boss on a charge of “reckless driving causing death” after the other charges relating to the incident had lapsed due to the statute of limitations.

“I’ve asked them to study if I can order a re-investigation into the case. We’re in the stage of establishing facts about the justice process.”

There has been a public outcry over the handling of the Boss case that has dragged on for nearly eight years since the incident in the Thong Lor suburb of Bangkok in the early morning of September 3 in 2012. Thais have openly opined on social media about the ludicrous aspects of the investigation, including the latest witnesses who had recently appeared, to provide contrary evidence about the crash (one of whom was killed in a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai last week), and the failure of Boss to appear in court 8 times, and eventually being able to flee the country.

Jaruchart Maadthong, one of the 2 new witnesses, was killed as a result of a collision between 2 motorbikes on Huay Kaew Road in Chiang Mai last Thursday. The incident occurred just days after he was named as one of new witnesses in the long-running case.

The PM set up a 9-member independent panel headed by Vicha Mahakhun, known as a local “former graftbuster” to examine the prosecution’s dismissal of the charges and the legal aspects of the case. He has also ordered the seizure of the body of witness Jaruchart Maadthong for a new autopsy in Bangkok to allay any suspicions about his untimely death.

The 2 new witnesses contradicted earlier evidence and had told prosecution investigators that Boss was not driving at high speed and they had seen the motorcycle of the deceased policeman, Wichian Klanprasert, “cut in front of his Ferrari”. Their statements, appearing nearly eight years after the incident, were enough to convince the prosecutors to drop the final and most serious charge.

The twists, turns and coincidences in the Boss Yoovidhya case, and the lack of a prosecution, have turned the spotlight on the Thai justice system, both in Thailand and overseas, which appears to be unable to successfully prosecute cases involving the country’s rich and famous.

The PM says that he needs to ensure transparency.

“As a supervisor of the police, I’ve asked them if they can seize the body for a new autopsy. They’ll have to talk to his family. We have to lessen the doubts with facts.”

A team of doctors at Chiang Mai University’s faculty of medicine on Monday concluded that Jaruchart died of massive bleeding in his brain and in his stomach and there were no injuries to suggest that he had been shot. They also said that the injuries were consistent with the motorbike incident and the victim’s head hitting the road. Jaruchart was not wearing a helmet at the time and, anecdotally, had been drinking before the incident.

According to Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesman the panel has held a press conference at 10am this morning to reveal the results of the investigation so far.

The head of the panel added that it was too soon to say if the committee would recommend that police challenge the prosecutors’ decision to drop the reckless driving charge and reopen the investigation.

We’ll recommend action only if it can be taken.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Beware bogus beef &#8211; online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thanh Nien News

Buying beef online? Is it real beef or faux beef? Almost all of the samples of ‘beef” ordered online, or taken as samples from schools in Bangkok and Prachinburi province, were found to be fake. The Halal Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University did the checks and was astonished to find that much of the beef bought online was actually cheaper cuts of pork. The pork can be marinated in ox blood to take on the appearance of beef. Harmful bacteria was also detected in portions of the samples checked by the University team. The actual percentage of the beef checked that […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Investigations begin into the sinking of Chao Phraya dinner cruise boat

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Investigations begin into the sinking of Chao Phraya dinner cruise boat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

75 passengers, crew and staff were rescued last evening after a triple-deck timber dinner cruise vessel capsized in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. Both Thais and foreigners were aboard the boat. An investigation has begun into the incident. The vessel, called High Season, operating as a ferry and restaurant, listed to the right, capsized and then sank in the Chao Phraya River. No deaths or injuries were reported. The vessel is registered by High Season Resort Company, located in Trat province. The boat’s owners are being questioned to find the cause of the accident. The ship had travelled from the Ramada […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Facemask business dispute leads to shooting

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Facemask business dispute leads to shooting | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today

Bangkok police say a business rivalry over facemasks was the reason behind a gunfight that left a man injured in the city’s Bang Khae district. Officers at Lak Song Police Station were informed early this morning that a yellow Porsche was fired at many times in front of a Bang Khae home. The injured man was sent to hospital. Initial investigation showed that the Porsche drove to the scene with 2 other cars. They reportedly parked in an alley near the house, while the Porsche was driven to park in front of the house. Interrogation of witnesses revealed the men […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending