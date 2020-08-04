Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list | The Thaiger

Business
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Bloomberg has released its list of the world’s wealthiest, and the family behind Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group sits at number 21. The CP conglomerate is one of the world’s largest, operating across multiple sectors, including food manufacture, agriculture, retail, and telecommunications.
It has stakes in CP Foods, the world’s largest producer of shrimp and among the top 3 producers of pork and poultry in the world. It owns the largest retail business in Southeast Asia, consisting of 12,000 7/11 stores, as well as the Siam Makro cash and carry venture. Its telecommunications subsidiary, True Group, is one of the largest in the region, boasting over 25 million subscribers.
CP is owned by the Chearavanont family, the richest family in Thailand, with assets worth over 958 billion baht (over $30 billion dollars). The CP group, founded in 1921, now operates in 21 countries.
Nation Thailand reports that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has launched several goodwill projects, including spending nearly 200 million baht on food for healthcare workers and Covid-19 patients. It’s also working on the construction of a 100 million baht factory to produce face masks. In addition, the group has donated 1 million baht each to 77 Thai hospitals, furnishing them with new technology, including robots, free internet access, and SIM cards. The donations are believed to be worth 12 million baht in total. The group also promises not to lay off any of its global workforce of 400,000 during the pandemic.
In a nod to environmental concerns, CP group says it’s also planning to reduce its CO2 emissions and convert its manufacturing process to zero waste.
Meanwhile, the world’s richest family remains the Waltons, owners of Walmart and other assets, worth around $215 billion.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Price of gold rises but investment not without risks
A leading investment research firm says the price of gold is on the rise, with predictions bullion could reach US$2,000 an ounce. Chayanee Juengmanon from Morningstar Research Thailand says one exchange-traded fund favoured by most domestic gold mutual funds, recorded net inflows of over $20 billion within the last year, a 30% increase in the value of its assets. gold shops on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road are seeing long queues, with most customers coming to sell their gold, according to Hua Seng Heng Chief Executive, Tanarat Pasawongse. “Thais have become more skilled in gold investment. Some of them have the patience […]
Economy
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Contradicting earlier reports, Triumph International (Thailand) has denied any link with a garment company that laid off 800 employees on Friday. A statement from the Swiss Triumph Holding AG on yesterday said the company sold its production facilities in Thailand to Body Fashion (Thailand) 4 years ago. Accoding to the company’s head of corporate communications: “In fact, Triumph has handed over its Thai production network ‘Body Fashion Thailand as long ago as January 2016, to the Malaysian textile and apparel entrepreneur Robert Ng. In Thailand, all 2,757 employees and management were taken over. There were no lay-offs of personnel or […]
Economy
Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract
Hundreds of people were left jobless in Chiang Mai yesterday after Wing 41, a property owned by the Royal Thai Air Force and the location of the Star Dome Golf Club, put up a sign cancelling its contracts with all renters. According to Wing 41, all contracts expired yesterday and as of today Star Dome will no longer be open for business. Wing 41 says it is not liable for any loss of employment of Star Dome staff or any privileges of its members. The management of Star Dome held a press conference to clarify the situation, with management, staff […]
Independent panel reviews Boss case to see if it can be re-opened
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Skeletal remains found in Chon Buri may be those of missing Burmese worker – VIDEO
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Monk attacked by a swarm of hornets in northern Thailand
107 kilograms of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Chon Buri drugs bust
Price of gold rises but investment not without risks
Farmlands flooded in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province as heavy rain persists
Floods cut off the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
1 more body found, 3 remain missing. Koh Samui ferry disaster.
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property15 hours ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
- Pattaya3 days ago
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Business3 days ago
Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol