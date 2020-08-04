AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open | The Thaiger

Regional airlines are struggling to find any semblance of ‘new normal’ as they try to get their flight schedules settled for the next few months. With regional government’s unable to provide them timing for the lifting of border restrictions, and some re-closing borders, it has become a nightmare for the international carriers.

Now Air Asia X, the international division of Air Asia, has closed reservations for all flights in its global distribution systems until October 31, 2021. But they claim it’s only a temporary measure “as it awaits clarity on travel bans and restrictions across Asia”.

Airlineroute’s timetable and background information on advance bookings indicated flights on AirAsia X are “unavailable” or “sold out” until October 31, next year.

From the start of August, AirAsia X’s “D7-coded flight numbers are only available for reservations on Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route, on August 13,2020 on and August 29, 2020.” The airline says the closure of reservations was temporary and would reopen in the next few weeks, “pending market condition and further development on travel restrictions”.

The airline previously intended to resume scheduled operation at the start of August 2020 on their Kuala Lumpur – Taipei route.