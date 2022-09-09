Connect with us

Crime

Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen

A jealous husband shot dead the lover of his estranged wife while he relaxed in a hot tub at a resort in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

The alleged murderer, 40 year old Rungroj Tianyoi, secretly followed his estranged wife and her lover to a resort in the Phu Phra Marn district of Khon Kaen on Wednesday and booked a room next door to them.

Rungroj waited for his wife, 39 year old Benjamas, to leave the accommodation and calmly walked over to the man and shot him three times to the body and neck while he was relaxing in a hot tub next to his villa.

Resort staff told police they saw Rungroj drive off in a sedan with his estranged wife, Benjamas, soon after the murder.

Police officers arrested the man yesterday evening in the Koh Ca district in the northern province of Lampang.

Under questioning, Rungroj told police that his wife asked him to kill her lover because they had a row over money.

Benjamas denied this was the case. She made known that she lived with her husband in Samut Sakhon province until they split up over a month ago and returned to her hometown in Khon Kaen.

Benjamas revealed she started dating Yuttaphan soon after and that her estranged husband was jealous and tracked them to the location by checking her Facebook posts.

Benjamas admitted she was still in contact with Rungroj despite the fact she was dating Yuttaphan. She said she was forced to leave the resort with her husband because he threatened to shoot her.

The officers added that Rungroj was arrested for murder and attempted murder in 2012 in Samut Sakhon province, and he was charged with three offences related to a gun in Khon Kaen.

Police said they are continuing their investigations.

SOURCE: Matichon | Thairath | Khaosod

 

